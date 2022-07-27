Pro Consumidor affirms “it will not make more warnings to the JetBlue airline”

Santo Domingo, DR.

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) warned through a publication on its social networks that will give no further warnings to JetBlue airlines and that will respond to all consumers according to the magnitude of the breach.

The entity, which must protect the rights of consumers, stated that its breaches of the airline have been repetitiveas well as complaints and claims from consumers and called on the latter to approach the entity.

“Pro Consumer will no longer warn JetBlue airlines, since their breaches have been repetitive, as well as the complaints and claims of affected consumers,” the entity said in one of two publications.

Pro Consumidor’s reaction is motivated by the constant complaints from Dominicans regarding mistreatment by the airline.

Earlier this week, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, criticized JetBlue for his behavior and the “abuses” against Dominicans who travel with this company.

Pacheco recounted his inconvenience with the airline during a commercial flight to Puerto Rico, last Saturday, and how he observed that they only committed abuses against Dominicans, for which he asked the Dominican Government to cancel his license.

“They are abusers, how they treat Dominicans, It’s something grim” Pacheco began his story, who went on to say that he had to attend a activity in Puerto Rico, They sent him the ticket with a flight for 2:00 in the afternoon and it was only at 5:30 that the plane took off.