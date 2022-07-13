Pro Consumidor will announce resolutions on claims of increase in housing prices

Santo Domingo, DR

The National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights (Pro Consumidor) reported today that they will announce starting next Monday the resolutions regarding claims filed against suppliers for increased in the price of real estate originally contracted.

The information was released by the head of the consumer protection entity through a statement published on their social networks.

“The Executive Directorate of Pro Consumidor, informs all consumers who purchase real estate and who have filed claims against its suppliers due to an increase in the originally contracted purchase price, that the resolutions related to these cases will be issued and notified as of next Monday, the 18th of the current month,” the statement said.

The note explains that the measure of the entity that protects the rights of consumers was taken after frequent complaints from citizens about the variation in the price of what was agreed in their contracts with the different construction companies.

Given the situation, the real estate companies allege that the variation is due to the rise in construction materials.