Pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai convicted

James Reno
The 3 convicted are among the 24 activists who were charged for their role in the unauthorized assembly at Victoria Park on June 4, 2020, during which thousands of people gathered to light candles and sing songs in the park, despite the police warnings of violations of the law they would incur.

The Hong Kong Alliance previously held a candlelight vigil in the city’s Victoria Park on June 4 each year to celebrate the bloody crackdown on protesters fighting for more democracy on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.


