“Pro” design on Apple’s smallest tablet

The new ipad mini has been with us for a few months now and the wait did not disappoint: new design, larger screen and improved processor. The version with 64 GB and Cellular connectivity is cheaper than ever on Amazon: 668.99 euros.

2021 Apple iPad mini (8.3-inch with Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) – Star White (6th generation)

With a recommended retail price of 719 euros, the iPad mini (2021) with 64 GB of internal storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity can be purchased with a 50 euro discount on Amazon, reaching its historical minimum price on the platform (in the absence of 22 euro cents): 668.99 euros.

The sixth-generation iPad mini has a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display resolution 1,488 x 2,266 pixels in 3:2 format, an aspect ratio more suitable for reading and taking notes. This panel supports True Tone technology and wide color gamut for good color reproduction and looks good in different situations.

Incorporates the Apple A15 Bionic processor with 4 GB of RAM to move the iPadOS 15 operating system very freely. It comes with 64 GB of internal storage for apps and files. If more space is needed, iCloud plans and other cloud storage services can be purchased.

It has a 12 MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera for killer video calls and a 12 MP rear one with which to take pictures, scan documents… Security is provided by the system based on Touch ID fingerprint recognition, and it is recharged via USB-C. The autonomy is around 10 hours per charge.

