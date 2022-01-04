Pro-Palestine post by Emma Watson, accusations from Israel – Middle East

(ANSA) – ROME, JANUARY 04 – The positions taken by British actress Emma Watson, universally known for playing the character of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film saga, are once again arousing appreciation and controversy.



The 31-year-old artist, who has long been engaged as an activist in particular on women’s rights issues, posted on her Instagram profile a photo of a pro-Palestine demonstration with the phrase “Solidarity is a verb” superimposed on it and a quote from the scholar of the intersectional feminism Sara Ahmed.



The post, which received over a million likes and aroused more than a hundred thousand comments of various kinds, was criticized by several Israeli officials, including former ambassador to the United Nations and former minister of a government of Benyamin Netanyahu, Danny. Danon, who quoted Watson’s message on Twitter as “10 points from Gryffindor for being an anti-Semite.”



After the allegations, the actress received support from several figures from the world of culture and politics, including British Tory MP Sayeeda Warsi, who called Danon’s comments “shocking”. (HANDLE).

