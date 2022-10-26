Probable ‘Breezy’ track list shared by Chris Brown

Chris Brown’s tenth studio album will be released in a few weeks, and it completes the informational detail of the disc by sharing a possible list of 23 tracks.

Chris Brown once again feeds the curiosity of fans on “Breezy”

Chris Brown will have a very busy schedule for his summer 2022. Indeed, he is actively preparing the release of his tenth studio album for the end of this month. He is then set to embark later with Lil Baby, both headliners for a promotional tour across the United States. Last month, he had already revealed the title of the album “Breezy” as well as the cover followed by the release date “June 24”.

The Grammy winner continued his approach with his fans by giving a new detail on the current project. By a publication instagramit reveals what can be described as a list of titles with the caption “Tracklist”. This list includes all 23 titles and there are also numbers and markings whose meaning we do not yet know.

Observing the shared image allows us to see that his latest single “Warm Embrace” is there. However, no information regarding collaborations has been mentioned in this post. For the moment, we cannot draw the conclusion that “Breezy” will be an exclusive non-collaborative album. The next few days will fix us on this aspect of the disc.