probable compositions with Cristiano Ronaldo against Morata – Sport.fr

Here are the probable team compositions for the shock of this last day of the League of Nations between Portugal and Spain (Tuesday at 8:45 p.m.).

Tomorrow night, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal welcomes Spain to end this Nations League in style. A match at stake since La Roja (8 pts), beaten this weekend by Switzerland (1-2) can still take the lead in group 2 in the event of victory on the lawn of the Portuguese (10 pts). Some changes in perspective on both sides, including the tenure of Nuno Mendes and Vitinha, the two young talents of PSG. Hit in the nose against the Czech Republic, Cristiano Ronaldo will probably not be spared.

Opposite, the scorer of the last match Jordi Alba will be the leader of the defense. In midfield, the Barcelonans Gavi and Busquets could give way to Rodri and Koke. Finally in attack, Alvaro Morata should take over the position of number 9 alongside Sarabia and Ferran Torres.

Probable team compositions:

Portuguese: Costa-Cancello, Dias, Danilo, Mendes-Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes-Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jota

Spain: Simon – Carvajal, Garcia, Torres, Alba – Koke, Rodri, Pedri – Sarabia, Morata, Torres