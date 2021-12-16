The probable formation of Turin against Sampdoria in the Italian Cup: Berisha in goal, in defense an opportunity for Izzo

Juric on the eve of the Coppa Italia match against Sampdoria said: “We will definitely make turnover”, also given the various close matches and with an eye on the match against Hellas Verona, which represents a very difficult opponent. Thus, according to the words of the Croatian coach, Toro will change skin for the important eve against the Sampdoria. The changes come starting with the goalkeeper. In fact, it will be Berisha who will defend the grenade goal, with the former Spal goalkeeper who at the beginning of the year seemed to avoid Milinkovic-Savic from the role of owner, without then succeeding also thanks to the excellent performances that the Serbian goalkeeper managed to collect in the league. As for the defensive department, the choices are limited, with Bremer and Djidji who are out because they are injured. In defense, the novelty to underline is the probable use of Izzo, who in this first part of the season found the field with a dropper. A chance that the Neapolitan defender will not be able to waste to try to make Juric change his mind and to try to climb the hierarchies.

Ansaldi could go back to the beginning: the probable formation of Torino

On the outside Juric will field Ola Aina and Ansaldi. So the Argentine defender will return to the starting line and after being out for a long time he will try to put time on his legs because he wants to go back to lending a hand to Toro, who will do his utmost to be able to overcome the round in a competition in which the grenade, as stated even from President Urbano Cairo, they hold a lot. There is a ballot between Rincon, Baselli and Mandragora. The condition of the number 38 grenade needs to be evaluated very carefully. He too was in the pits for a long time due to an injury remedied in the match against Napoli. In front of Juric should line up Zaza and behind him Linetty and Brekalo.

Probable Turin formation (3-4-2-1): Berisha, Izzo, Buongiorno, Rodriguez, Aina, Mandragora, Rincon, Ansaldi ,; Linetty, Brekalo; Zaza. Available Milinkovic-Savic, Gemello, Zima, Vojvoda, Singo, Lukic, Baselli, Warming, Praet, Pobega, Sanabria, Pjaca. Herds Juric.

Unavailable: Bremer, Djidji, Kone, Verdi, Belotti