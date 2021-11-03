probable formations and where to see it on TV
Milan is at the last European beach. After the heavy success in the league in Rome, Pioli’s team will absolutely have to beat Porto at home on the fourth day of the Champions League group stage, having lost the first three games of the group. there the probable formations of Milan-Porto.
The probable formations of Milan-Porto
The good news for Pioli are the returns of Kessie, Diaz and Hernandez from the first leg, all ready to be owners. Kjaer risks a rest session to the advantage of Romagnoli, alongside Tomori. In the median, Tonali could win on Bennacer, even Leao from 1 ‘with the surprise Krunic during the race (Saelemaekers confirmed). And as a center forward? This time Giroud is ahead of Ibrahimovic.
Many absences instead for Conceiçao: out Wendell, Marcano and Uribe. Grujic will be in midfield with Sergio Oliveira, while Joao Mario and Zaidu will act on the lanes. At the center of the defense with Pepe ready Mbemba, Diaz and Otavio as half-wings. Taremi immovable in attack, the partner will be Evanilson.
Where to see Milan-Porto on TV?
The challenge for the fourth day of the Champions League group stage, Milan-Porto, will be broadcast live and exclusively from 18.45 from Amazon Prime Video, that is the platform that has guaranteed the rights of the best match scheduled for the Champions League Wednesday.
It will therefore be possible to follow the race on smart TVs compatible with the appropriate app, but also on all other types of televisions by connecting them to a PS3, PS4, Xbox One console, or even devices such as Google Chromecast, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick. . An alternative is the Amazon Prime Video present on Sky Q.