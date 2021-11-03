probable formations and where to see it on TV

The probable formations of Milan-Porto

The good news for Pioli are the returns of Kessie, Diaz and Hernandez from the first leg, all ready to be owners. Kjaer risks a rest session to the advantage of Romagnoli, alongside Tomori. In the median, Tonali could win on Bennacer, even Leao from 1 ‘with the surprise Krunic during the race (Saelemaekers confirmed). And as a center forward? This time Giroud is ahead of Ibrahimovic.

Many absences instead for Conceiçao: out Wendell, Marcano and Uribe. Grujic will be in midfield with Sergio Oliveira, while Joao Mario and Zaidu will act on the lanes. At the center of the defense with Pepe ready Mbemba, Diaz and Otavio as half-wings. Taremi immovable in attack, the partner will be Evanilson.