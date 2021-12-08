probable formations and where to see it on TV
Only one goal, only one useful result for Atalanta: to beat Villarreal to center the qualification for the second round of the Champions League, against the Spaniards on the last day of the group stage. Winning, in fact, the Goddess would go to +2 on the Yellow Submarine and close the group in second place, behind Manchester United. With a draw, Gasperini’s team would ‘relegate’ to the Europa League. there the probable formations of Atalanta-Villarreal.
The probable formations of Atalanta-Villarreal
Confirmed 3-4-2-1 for Gasperini with Toloi, Palomino and Djimsiti behind. On the flanks, Hateboer’s return from 1 ‘is ready in place of Zappacosta, with Maehle on the other side. De Roon and Freuler usual midfield hinge, in attack with Zapata there should be Pasalic and Malinovskyi.
Emery will respond with a 4-3-3 made up of Albiol and Torres in the center of the defense and Foyth and Pedraza in the line of four on the outside in front of Rulli. Trigueros, Parejo and Capoue in the median, in front Chukwueze and Danjuma will assist in the trident Gerard Moreno.
Where to see Atalanta-Villarreal on TV?
The kick-off in Bergamo is at 21.00. It will be possible to watch live TV at Atalanta-Villarreal only through the Amazon Prime Video app.
Atalanta-Villarreal will therefore be visible through the Amazon Prime Video application available for smart TVs and for all mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs and consoles.
The vision of the Champions League match is included with Prime. Anyone who does not have a Prime subscription will have the opportunity to register and watch Atalanta-Villarreal on Amazon Prime Video: free trial for 30 days, then € 3.99 / month.