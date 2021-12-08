probable formations and where to see it on TV

The probable formations of Atalanta-Villarreal

Confirmed 3-4-2-1 for Gasperini with Toloi, Palomino and Djimsiti behind. On the flanks, Hateboer’s return from 1 ‘is ready in place of Zappacosta, with Maehle on the other side. De Roon and Freuler usual midfield hinge, in attack with Zapata there should be Pasalic and Malinovskyi.

Emery will respond with a 4-3-3 made up of Albiol and Torres in the center of the defense and Foyth and Pedraza in the line of four on the outside in front of Rulli. Trigueros, Parejo and Capoue in the median, in front Chukwueze and Danjuma will assist in the trident Gerard Moreno.