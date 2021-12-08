Sports

probable formations and where to see it on TV

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read

Only one goal, only one useful result for Atalanta: to beat Villarreal to center the qualification for the second round of the Champions League, against the Spaniards on the last day of the group stage. Winning, in fact, the Goddess would go to +2 on the Yellow Submarine and close the group in second place, behind Manchester United. With a draw, Gasperini’s team would ‘relegate’ to the Europa League. there the probable formations of Atalanta-Villarreal.

The probable formations of Atalanta-Villarreal

Confirmed 3-4-2-1 for Gasperini with Toloi, Palomino and Djimsiti behind. On the flanks, Hateboer’s return from 1 ‘is ready in place of Zappacosta, with Maehle on the other side. De Roon and Freuler usual midfield hinge, in attack with Zapata there should be Pasalic and Malinovskyi.

Emery will respond with a 4-3-3 made up of Albiol and Torres in the center of the defense and Foyth and Pedraza in the line of four on the outside in front of Rulli. Trigueros, Parejo and Capoue in the median, in front Chukwueze and Danjuma will assist in the trident Gerard Moreno.

Where to see Atalanta-Villarreal on TV?

The kick-off in Bergamo is at 21.00. It will be possible to watch live TV at Atalanta-Villarreal only through the Amazon Prime Video app.

Atalanta-Villarreal will therefore be visible through the Amazon Prime Video application available for smart TVs and for all mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, PCs and consoles.

The vision of the Champions League match is included with Prime. Anyone who does not have a Prime subscription will have the opportunity to register and watch Atalanta-Villarreal on Amazon Prime Video: free trial for 30 days, then € 3.99 / month.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 24 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

F1, Hamilton in conference: “I want to win the title cleanly” | News

6 days ago

Leclerc sensational, he paid off the team’s work

3 days ago

won more derbies than Milan! Inzaghi called me… ”- SOS Fanta

3 weeks ago

“I’m sorry, but I’m not bad”

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button