probable formations and where to see it on TV
Inter are preparing for the match against Sheriff, a decisive match for the Nerazzurri’s path in the Champions League. The team, fresh from the victory against Udinese, trained in Appiano Gentile, then reached Tiraspol, where Simone Inzaghi’s press conference was staged; no problem in particular for the coach, who can count on all the staff in view of tomorrow’s match against Sheriff. Right away the probable formations of Sheriff v Inter.
Sheriff-Inter, the probable formations
The probable formations of Sheriff v Inter: Handanovic will be regularly in goal, while in defense Dimarco could be preferred to Bastoni, who against Udinese appeared suffering. To complete the rearguard there will be Skriniar and De Vrij, the latter holder after the bench against the Friukans. In midfield, Vidal is looking for space, Calhanoglu could take the bench, but Barella could also be spared in view of the derby with Milan; forward the couple Lautaro Martinez-Dzeko.
The probable formations of Sheriff v Inter:
Where to see Sheriff vs Inter on TV?
The challenge for the fourth day of the Champions League group stage, Sheriff-Inter, will be broadcast on TV on Sky on these channels: Sky Sport Uno (number 201 of the satellite, 472 and 482 of the digital terrestrial) and Sky Sport (252 of the satellite). Sheriff-Inter will be broadcast on Wednesday 3 November starting at 21.00.
The match will also be visible on Mediaset Infinity which will broadcast live streaming of all Champions League matches acquired and broadcast by Sky.
It will also be possible to follow the challenge in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.