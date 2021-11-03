probable formations and where to see it on TV

Where to see Sheriff vs Inter on TV?

The challenge for the fourth day of the Champions League group stage, Sheriff-Inter, will be broadcast on TV on Sky on these channels: Sky Sport Uno (number 201 of the satellite, 472 and 482 of the digital terrestrial) and Sky Sport (252 of the satellite). Sheriff-Inter will be broadcast on Wednesday 3 November starting at 21.00.

The match will also be visible on Mediaset Infinity which will broadcast live streaming of all Champions League matches acquired and broadcast by Sky.

It will also be possible to follow the challenge in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.