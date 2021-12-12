Probable formations Inter-Cagliari: Inzaghi recovers the defender

Inter after the painless defeat against Real Madrid, in the last round of the Champions League, he returns with his head on the championship. Tomorrow evening at 8.45pm at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in San Siro the challenge between the nerazzurri and the Cagliari of the former Walter Mazzarri.

How do the Nerazzurri arrive at the match?

He smiles Simone Inzaghi: second The Gazzetta dello Sport the Piacenza coach recovers Stefan De Vrij which has completely absorbed the pain in the right thigh flexor and will complete the defensive department along with Sticks And Skriniar in front of Handanovic.

Not in optimal conditions Dumfries who had a fatigue, in his ready place D’Ambrosio. In midfield ballot between Vidal And Çalhanoğlu with the Chilean slightly favored.

For the attack Inzaghi would be thinking of a round of rest for Edin Džeko. In its ready place “El Niño Maravilla “ that it would pair with Lautaro Martinez.

Mazzarri’s probable choices

Great absence in the ranks of the rossoblu: Nahitan Nandez most likely he won’t make it for the San Siro match. In its place it paws Deiola to complete the median with Fat and and Marin, with Bellanova to the right and to the left Dalbert.

In defense Caceres, Ceppitelli and Carboni with Cragno between the posts. Attack tandem formed by Joao Pedro and Keità Balde.

Probable formations

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic, Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni, D’Ambrosio, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Di Marco, Sanchez, Lautaro.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno, Caceres, Ceppitelli, Carboni, Bellanova, Grassi, Deiola, Marin, Dalbert, Keita, Joao Pedro.