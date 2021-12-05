Probable formations Sampdoria Lazio: the choices of the technicians

Listen to the audio version of the article

Probable formations Sampdoria-Lazio: the choices of the coaches D’Aversa and Sarri in view of the match of the 16th day of Serie A

Just over 24 hours to go match between Sampdoria and Lazio, on stage Sunday 6 December at the stadium Ferraris and valid for the sixteenth day of the championship of A league. The many close matches put too much doubt a Roberto D’Aversa who will also take advantage of tomorrow morning’s training to do the finishing touches. The coach will have to do without the disqualified Colley and this is one of the doubts still to be resolved although there is Chabot in pole position. In the usual 4-4-2 Yoshida will return as a starter, on the sides they will act Bereszynski And Augello with the immovable Audero in the door. In the middle of the field, there will be Ekdal (returning from disqualification) with Thorsby, Candreva on the right wing e Verre on the left-handed one. Gabbiadini again holder and ballot between Quagliarella–Caputo.

Maurizio Sarri, after the comeback draw against Udinese, few elements could change in his Lazio. It should come back Marusic in defense with Luis Felipe, Unripe And Hysaj. In midfield he does not give up Milinkovic-Savic, true walking danger, with Cataldi And Luis Alberto. The attack trident will consist of Felipe Anderson, Property And Pedri.

Probable formations Sampdoria Lazio: the choices of D’Aversa and Sarri

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Chabot, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Verre; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella. Trainer: D’Aversa.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Reina; Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. Trainer: Sarri.