Probable formations Sampdoria Turin: the choices of the technicians

Listen to the audio version of the article

Probable formations Sampdoria-Torino: the choices of Ivan Juric and Roberto D’Aversa for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup

Sampdoria-Turin, match valid for the round of 32 of the Italian Cup, is upon us. Be Roberto D’Aversa that Ivan Juric they will opt for a bit of turnover, which is essential, given that the penultimate round of the championship is already looming. The Sampdoria coach could revolutionize the defensive department by giving a chance to Depaoli And Murru, like full backs, Dragusin And Chabot central in front of the goal defended by Falcon. In midfield Candreva should not rest, while an opportunity for Ciervo on the left-handed band. In attack confirmed Gabbiadini with the recovered Quagliarella.

The technician of the Turin has limited choices in defense, with Bremer And Djidji who are out because they are injured, they should take the field Izzo, Good morning, Rodriguez And Aina. Return to disposal Mandrake after knee surgery and the general mediated center Rincon. Linetty seems to have a chance from the first minute with Brekalo behind the single point Zaza.

Probable formations Sampdoria-Turin: the choices of Juric and D’Aversa

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Falcone; Depaoli, Dragusin Chabot, Murru; Candreva, Askildsen, Adrien Silva, Ciervo; Gabbiadini, Quagliarella. Trainer: D’Aversa.

TURIN (4-3-2-1): Berisha, Izzo, Buongiorno, Rodriguez, Aina; Mandragora, Rincon, Ansaldi; Linetty, Brekalo; Zaza. Trainer: Juric.