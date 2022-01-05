PROBABLE FORMATIONS – The last LIVE on the 20th round: stop at 4 out of 10 matches, waiting for Juve-Napoli

probable formations

Omicron is rampant in the world, in Italy and consequently also in Serie A: these days the most pressing news comes from medical bulletins rather than from sports centers or from the market, so the 20th round of the top Italian football championship will inevitably be conditioned by many absences that the teams will suffer from. Below are the probable formations of the 20th round of Serie A collected by TMW envoys:

Article being updated!

BOLOGNA-INTER – Thursday 6 January, 12.30, Dall’Ara stadium

The match will not be held: Bologna quarantined by the local health authorities.

———————————————

SAMPDORIA-CAGLIARI – Thursday 6 January, 12.30, Ferraris stadium

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Chabot, Murru; Candreva, Ekdal, Thorsby, Ciervo; Caputo, Gabbiadini.

Coach: D’Aversa.

CAGLIARI (3-5-2): Cragno; Lovato, Ceppitelli, Carboni; Bellanova, Deiola, Grassi, Marin, Lykogiannis; Pavoletti, Joao Pedro.

Coach: Mazzarri.

———————————————

LAZIO-EMPOLI – Thursday 6 January, 2.30 pm, Olympic stadium

LAZIO (4-3-3): Strakosha; Hysaj, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Marusic; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto (Basic); Felipe Anderson (Zaccagni), Immobile, Pedro.

Coach: Sarri.

EMPOLI (4-3-1-2): Vicar; Stojanovic, Romagnoli, Luperto, Parisi; Zurkowski, Ricci, Bandinelli; Henderson; Di Francesco, Pinamonti.

Coach: Andreazzoli.

———————————————

SPEZIA-HELLAS VERONA – Thursday 6 January, 2.30 pm, Picco stadium

SPICE (3-5-2): Provedel; Amian, Erlic, Nikolaou; Gyasi, Maggiore, Bourabia, Bastoni, Reca; Agudelo, Antiste.

Coach: Motta.

*HELLAS VERONA (3-4-1-2): Montipò; Sutalo, Casale, Ceccherini; Depaoli, Tamèze, Veloso, Lazovic; Barak; Simeone, Caprari.

Coach: Tudor.

* hypothetical formation: the names of the 8 positives were not disclosed

———————————————

ATALANTA-TORINO – Thursday 6 January, 4.30 pm, Gewiss Stadium

The race will not be held: Turin placed in quarantine by the local health authorities.

———————————————

SASSUOLO-GENOA – Thursday 6 January, 4.30 pm, Mapei Stadium

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Chiriches, Ferrari, Rogerio; Harroui, Maxime Lopez; Berardi, Raspadori, Kyriakopoulos; Defrel

Coach: Dionisi.

GENOA (3-5-2): Sirigu; Bani, Vasquez, Masiello; Hefti, Melegoni, Badelj, Portanova, Cambiaso; Right, Ekuban.

Coach: Shevchenko.

———————————————

MILAN-ROME – Thursday 6 January, 6.30 pm, Meazza stadium

MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Krunic; Messias, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers; Giroud

Coach: Pioli.

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Veretout, Cristante, Pellegrini, Vina; Abraham, Zaniolo.

Coach: Mourinho

———————————————

SALERNITANA-VENICE – Thursday 6 January, 6.30 pm, Arechi stadium

The race will not be held: Salernitana quarantined by the local health authorities.

———————————————

FIORENTINA-UDINESE – Thursday 6 January, 8.45 pm, Franchi stadium

The match will not be played: Udinese quarantined by the local health authorities.

———————————————

JUVENTUS-NAPLES – Thursday 6 January, 8.45 pm, Allianz Stadium

JUVENTUS (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Rabiot, McKennie, Locatelli; Bernardeschi, Morata, Church.

Coach: Allegri.

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka; Politano, Zielinski, Insigne, Mertens.

Coach: Spalletti.