probable formations, where to see it on TV and streaming

ROME – It is the second day of the second round of Serie A and the program foresees the match at the Olimpico as a big match between José Mourinho’s Roma and Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve. Up for grabs are three very important points in the race for fourth place in the standings, in a real direct, as the Juventus coach also defined it: “Difficult, complicated game, Roma have excellent individualities. In these difficult moments, Mourinho prepares for the match in the best possible way. We need a good match from a competitive, technical point of view. It is a direct confrontation, you need to prepare yourself in the best possible way“.

Probable formations of Roma-Juve

ROME (3-5-2): Rui Patricio; Kumbulla, Smalling, Ibanez; Maitland-Niles, Cristante, Veretout, Lo. Pellegrini, Vina; Mkhitaryan, Abraham. Trainer: Mourinho. Available: Boer, Reynolds, Calafiori, Villar, Bove, El Shaarawy, Carles Perez, Zalewski, Felix, Borja Mayoral, Shomurodov. Unavailable: Spinazzola, Zaniolo, Diawara, Darboe, Fuzato. Disqualified: Mancini, Karsdorp. Be wary: Cristante, Ibañez.

JUVE (4-4-2): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Rugani, De Sciglio; McKennie, Bentancur, Locatelli, Chiesa; Dybala, Kean. Trainer: Allegri (Landucci on the bench). Available: Perin, Senko, Chiellini, L. Pellegrini, Arthur, Rabiot, Kulusevski, Akè, Bernardeschi, Morata, Kaio Jorge. Unavailable: Ramsey, Danilo, Pinsoglio, Bonucci, Alex Sandro. Disqualified: -. Be wary: Cuadrado, Danilo.

REFEREE: Massa di Imperia. Linesmen: Carbone and Peretti. Fourth man: Giua. Var: Di Paolo. Avar: De Meo.

