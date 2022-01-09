probable formations, where to see it on TV and streaming

ROME – It is the second day of the second round of Serie A and the program foresees the match at the Olimpico as a big match between José Mourinho’s Roma and Massimiliano Allegri’s Juve. Up for grabs are three very important points in the race for fourth place in the standings, in a real direct, as the Juventus coach also defined it: “Difficult, complicated game, Roma have excellent individualities. In these difficult moments, Mourinho prepares for the match in the best possible way. We need a good match from a competitive, technical point of view. It is a direct confrontation, you need to prepare yourself in the best possible way“.