Probable fourth dose extension, mask recommended in places at risk
The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, the updates today Tuesday 3 May. In yesterday’s bulletin 18,896 new infections and 124 deaths, numbers that are however affected by the drop in tests on May 1st. Two days ago, the new rules on goggles and Green pass have come into effect: goodbye to green certification almost everywhere, while the obligation to wear masks lapses in bars, restaurants and in the workplace. It remains for the staff of health facilities. Recommended in places indoors and open to the public. Brusaferro: “Important caution together with vaccines”. Chrysants: “Fragile and caregivers continue to keep the mask”.
136,877,190 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered in Italy
136,877,190 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 96.5 percent of those delivered, equal to 141,900,577, of which 95,340,720 by Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,446,778 by Moderna, 11,514,521 from Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 6,726,093 from Pfizer pediatric, 1,849,465 from Janssen and 1,023,000 from Novavax. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 48,603,825 equal to 90.02 percent of the population over 12. This is what emerges from the bulletin on the progress of the vaccination campaign by the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and commissioner structure for the health emergency, updated at 06:16 today. The total number of healed for a maximum of six months is 1,889,451, 3.50 per cent of the population over 12 recovered for a maximum of 6 months without any administration. Then, 39,356,564 additional / booster doses were administered, 82.53 percent of the population potentially subject to such administrations, who completed the vaccination cycle for at least four months. 49,378,527 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, equal to 91.45 percent of the over 12 population. 94.95 per cent of the over 12 population.
Japan, numbers down: 19 thousand new cases and 30 deaths
The Japanese Ministry of Health in its latest bulletin updated yesterday confirmed 19,353 new cases of coronavirus and 30 deaths caused by the virus, numbers still in sharp decline for the fourth consecutive day and more than half compared to last week’s average. The number of seriously ill hospitalized patients dropped further to 164. In Tokyo, the capital’s metropolitan government reported 2,403 new infections. Nationally, the prefectures of Hokkaido (1,805 cases), Kanagawa (1,590), Fukuoka (1,145), Saitama (1,045), Osaka (926), Aichi (814) and Okinawa (770) follow the capital in the number of new infections. .
Fauci: “Pandemic is not over, we don’t know for sure what will happen”
Anthony Fauci, the well-known Italian-American immunologist, has promoted Italy again for its preparations against a new possible pandemic and for the level of vaccination that exceeded 90% of the population over 12 years (against 73.8 % of the United States). “A phenomenal job” he said, speaking next to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, after a meeting at the Italian embassy in Washington. Fauci preached caution after the exit from the critical phase of the Covid-19 pandemic, because “we do not know for sure what will happen” and said he believed the recommendation of the second booster (or fourth dose) for everyone in September is likely in the United States. and October. As for the BA.4 AND BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron family, widespread in particular in South Africa, the immunologist said he spoke yesterday with his colleagues in that country, who recorded an increase in cases but not hospitalizations.
Hope: “Probable extension of fourth dose of vaccine from autumn”
“I think an extension is likely, of what nature and in what terms we will evaluate it with our scientific community”: said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, to the Italian press in Washington, at the end of his visit to the United States. answering a question on the hypothesis of expanding the second booster (or fourth dose) of the anti Covid-19 vaccine to a wider audience, as the US seems to be oriented too. “We make these decisions – he explained – first of all with our European partners. Right now we have begun to administer the second booster to people over 80 years old, to residents of the nursing homes and to frail people between 60 and 79 years old. I recommend to all these people to ask for a second booster. Then we will discuss again with our international partners, with the EMA and the ECDC and we will evaluate if in the autumn it will be necessary to further expand the audience of recipients of the second booster “.
Hope: “Mask recommended in risky situations”
“We must continue on the path of gradualness that the Italian government has always had and continue to be prudent. The state of emergency is over but the pandemic is not over. Not having an obligation does not mean not wearing a mask if needed. The mask is still recommended in all situations in which there may be a risk of contagion “: this was said by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, to the Italian press in Washington, at the end of his trip to the United States. “However, I see from our fellow citizens a very responsible and positive attitude, very useful for managing this transition”, he added.
The latest news on Coronavirus Covid-19 today, Tuesday 3 May
In yesterday’s bulletin 18,896 were communicated new Covid cases, down from 40,757 on Sunday, also due to the weekend and May 1st. The total number of infections reaches 16,523,859. On the last day i deaths 124 registered due to the virus for a total of 163,736. 122,444 swabs between molecular and antigenic tests were carried out. The rate of positivity stood at 15.4% (+ 1.3%). The healed are 15,155,021 (+45,512) and the currently positive 1,205,102 (-26,568). This is the situation region by region:
-
- Lombardy: +1.673
- Veneto: +1.168
- Campania: +2.104
- Emilia Romagna: +2.540
- Lazio: +1.927
- Piedmont: +952
- Tuscany: +730
- Sicily: +1.204
- Puglia: +2.085
- Liguria: +345
- Brands: +473
- Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +191
- Abruzzo: +582
- Calabria: +933
- Umbria: +384
- PA Bolzano: +132
- Sardinia: +893
- PA Trento: +99
- Basilicata: +274
- Molise: +189
- Aosta Valley: +18
In the world there are a total of 514,270,436 infections, 6,238,328 deaths, 11,318,641,528 vaccine doses administered mostly in high-income countries.