Probable fourth dose extension, mask recommended in places at risk

“I think an extension is likely, of what nature and in what terms we will evaluate it with our scientific community”: said the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, to the Italian press in Washington, at the end of his visit to the United States. answering a question on the hypothesis of expanding the second booster (or fourth dose) of the anti Covid-19 vaccine to a wider audience, as the US seems to be oriented too. “We make these decisions – he explained – first of all with our European partners. Right now we have begun to administer the second booster to people over 80 years old, to residents of the nursing homes and to frail people between 60 and 79 years old. I recommend to all these people to ask for a second booster. Then we will discuss again with our international partners, with the EMA and the ECDC and we will evaluate if in the autumn it will be necessary to further expand the audience of recipients of the second booster “.