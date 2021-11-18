Probable Inter Napoli formations: Spalletti’s doubts

Probable lineups Inter Napoli – After the national team stop, the blue team will take the field on Sunday at 18.00 at the San Siro Stadium against the team of Simone Inzaghi. The Neapolitan fans, given the ban imposed, will not be able to be present at the stadium but also from a distance they will accompany the team to try to lead it to a victory that would be an excellent goal.

How many absences for the two coaches

Both teams will have to deal with absences in the squad. Napoli will not have available Demme, positive for Covid, Manolas and Malcuit; instead returns from disqualification Kalidou Koulibaly. He will miss Inter’s appeal De Vrij, muscle strain in the national team, Sanchez for a muscle problem in the right thigh; in doubt Dzeko And Sticks; good hopes for Lautaro Martinez.

Probable formations Inter-Napoli

Spalletti could field the 4-3-3 against the 3-5-2 of Inzaghi. The following are the probable formations:

NAPLES (4-3-3): Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Rrahmani, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Anguissa Zielinski; Politano, Osimhen, Insigne. Herds Spalletti.

INTER (3-5-2): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Dimarco; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Correa, Lautaro. Herds Inzaghi.

The ballot of the Azzurri for the match against Inter

In the Neapolitan training reported there are doubts about: ballot between Politano and Lozano, is between Zielinski and Elmas. The Mexican played with his national team, while the Italian forward who remained at home trained and was more ready to be deployed from the first minute. The Pole, despite the brilliant performance of the Macedonian in the national team, would be the favorite in the eyes of Mr. Spalletti.

The precedents between Inter and Napoli

I am 150 the challenges played in Serie A between Inter And Naples: the Nerazzurri team has collected 67 victories, the blue one 46, 37 are the draws. Particularly Napoli have only won 9 away games against Inter.

As for the goals scored in the 150 matches played so far: Inter scored 214 goals, Napoli 165.



