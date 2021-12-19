Probable line-up – Theo Hernandez recovers, Pioli thinks about it: updates

Summoned! And this is already a step forward. Because between having and not having Theo Hernandez there is a huge difference. The latest from Milanello raise the prices of the left-handed winger, who could take the field from the first minute in the big league match against Napoli. Evidently, the “test” done this morning at Milanello gave good indications.

Towards ownership

Stefano Pioli is seriously thinking of relying on Hernandez, one of the pillars of the Rossoneri team. Napoli are a tough opponent, an accredited competitor for the Scudetto, and the presence of a technical leader like Theo would be very important. The fever has heavily influenced the week of the Frenchman, who cannot be 100 percent, but the fact that he has been added to those available for tonight’s match bodes well. Theo, therefore, is ready to grit his teeth, given the importance of today’s challenge and the stakes. Ballo-Touré is in early warning, but Pioli hopes not to have to resort – at least in that sector of the pitch – to plan B.

Milan, training

For the rest, the Milanese eleven should be done. Florenzi on the right, Romagnoli and Tomori central defense couple; in the middle of the field Tonali and Kessie will act, with Messias, Brahim Diaz and Krunic in support of the striker, who will obviously be Zlatan Ibrahimovic.