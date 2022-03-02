Probable lineup of Chivas against San Luis

The rojiblanco team will seek their third victory when they dress the potosinos on Wednesday at the Alfonso Lastras stadium.

After seven games into the campaign, the Chivas would already have their lineup ready with which they will face the duel of the Clausura 2022 Tournament where they will face Atlético de San Luis for Matchday 8 on the field of the Alfonso Lastras Stadium, in which it will be one of the crucial meetings for the squad led by Marcelo Leaño in search of getting out of the bad step.

The technician of the Sacred Flock must make multiple adjustments to be able to solve the absences from Jesus Molina, Jesus Sanchez, Angel Zaldivar and Alexis Vegawho was added to the casualty list due to the two-game suspension he received after the red card against Puebla.

However, the lack of surprises that there will be in a line-up where the vast majority of players are from the past is evident. Opening 2021, since they only added “Piojo” Alvarado to their ranks, the young Paolo Yrizar and the surprising arrival of JJ, who will probably start at the most complicated moment for the rojiblanco helmsman.

Chivas will make use of its best men, so he would jump onto the field with Raúl Gudiño in goal, Luis Olivas and Hiram Mier in the central defense, as a right back Isaac Brizuela and on the left Miguel Ponce. In the midfield will be Serge Flores, beside Fernando Beltrán, as right midfielder Roberto Alvarado, while on the left will be Cristian Calderón. The axis of attack will be José Juan Macías with Jesús Angulo further back.

For Chivas and coach Marcelo Michel Leaño it is imperative to continue in the ascending line with another win for gain strength due to the string of bad results against Tigres and León, setbacks that have complicated their progress in Clausura 2022, so if they do not beat Puebla tonight, the alarms will go off in Verde Valle.

