Probable lineups Spartak Napoli, men counted for Spalletti: it is a total emergency

Latest football news Napoli – Only a few hours to go until the Europa League match between Spartak Moscow and Naples. The Azzurri will challenge the Russian team for the match valid for the 5th day of Group C. Spalletti’s team is currently in first place in the group with 7 points and with a victory on Russian soil they would be sure of qualification for the next round.

Spalletti, however, will have to deal with numerous defections between injuries and positivity to Covid-19. Below are Spalletti’s squads for the away match with Spartak Moscow. Various elements of the Primavera will also start with the first team, such as the defender beard and the forwards Ambrosino and Cioffi. To be seen, of course, if there will be room for them in such a delicate challenge for Napoli’s European future.

Spartak-Napoli, Spalletti’s squad

Goalkeepers: Idasiak, Meret, Ospina

Defenders: Barba, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Koulibaly, Malcuit, Manolas, Mario Rui, Rrahmani.

Midfielders: Elmas, Fabian Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski.

Forwards: Ambrosino, Cioffi, Mertens, Petagna, Lozano.

Spartak Napoli, the probable formations

Let’s take a look at what could be the teams that will take the field tomorrow afternoon at 16:30 in Moscow:

SPARTAK MOSCOW (3-4-1-2) : Selikhov; ? Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Umyarov, Litvinov, Ayrton Lucas; Ignatov; Sobolev, Promes. Herds Rui Vitoria.?

: Selikhov; ? Caufriez, Gigot, Dzhikiya; Moses, Umyarov, Litvinov, Ayrton Lucas; Ignatov; Sobolev, Promes. Herds Rui Vitoria.? NAPLES (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Mario Rui; Fabián Ruiz, Lobotka, Zielinski; Lozano, Petagna, Elmas. Herds Spalletti.