Probable Milan formation, Ibrahimovic ahead in the ballot with Giroud. There is Bakayoko

Beat Venice to stamp the third consecutive victory and to give a further break in the standings, thus avoiding losing traces of Inter. These must be the objectives of the Milan by Stefano Pioli, in view of one of the most difficult races of this championship. The trip to the Laguna, which will be valid for the twenty-first day, can hide many pitfalls, but the Rossoneri, as a great team, will have to avoid any kind of problem. And the Devil’s technician is ready to do it with this eleven.

MANDATORY DEFENSE – Given the emergency on the rearguard – due to the ko of Simon Kjaer and the Coronavirus positivity of Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria – Milan is obliged to re-propose the adapted defense that took the field with Roma. In front of Mike Maignan, fresh from a super performance against the Giallorossi, in fact, Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia and Theo Hernandez will act (at risk of disqualification as he is warned).

THERE ARE BAKAYOKO AND IBRA – Despite the four yellow cards obtained in these first twenty days of the championship, Pioli will still send Sandro Tonali on the field from the 1st minute. With him, in place of Krunic, will be Bakayoko, who entered with conviction in the last 25 minutes of the San Siro match against Roma. In front of the two, then, there will be Messias, Brahim Diaz and Alexis Saelemaekers, with Leao (in the ballot) who should start from the bench. Leading the attack will be Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently ahead of Olivier Giroud, who scored a goal and an assist in his last two league games.

LIKELY LINE-UP AC MILAN (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Florenzi, Kalulu, Gabbia, Theo Hernandez; Tonali, Bakayoko; Messias, Diaz, Saelemaekers; Ibrahimovic.

