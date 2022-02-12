Probable Serie A formations: latest news from the campies

All the latest on the probable formations directly from the Sky Sport reporters: the leaders Inter go to Naples without sticks. Spalletti confirms Osimhen and finds Koulibaly again. Taurus, Praet ko. Pioli has to replace Theo while Brahim Diaz is on pole on the trocar. Allegri reflects on De Ligt’s partner. Lazio: Property is recovered. Mourinho thinks of El Shaarawy to replace the suspended Zaniolo ALL PROBABLE FORMATIONS

Once the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup have been exhausted, the head and legs return to the championship. Up there the ranking is short and this round could shuffle the cards further. It is indeed a day as a red circle views challenges crossed between first and second and between fourth and fifth. On paper, Milan could take advantage of it but Sensi and Giampaolo’s Sampdoria is back from a resounding home victory.

Between disqualified (and therefore possible substitutes) and injured, there is a lot of monitoring. Fans and fantasy coaches ask for the intervention and help of the team of Sky Sports reporters. ‘Our boys’ certainly do not hold back: the first new formations are already on the way and therefore we are ready as usual for our usual round from the Serie A retreats.

LAZIO-BOLOGNA, Saturday at 3pm Lazio, Building present



Immobile, the foot is ok: on the pitch with Bologna? The bad evening of the Coppa Italia against Milan didn’t just bring a heavy 0-4 in that of San Siro. In fact, Ciro Immobile was released due to injury. According to what was leaked from Formello, King Ciro could grit his teeth and recover. The news is confirmed by the refinement. In fact, in the last session Sarri’s striker was present and therefore we can say that Ciro is heading towards a very probable starting shirt. Acerbi prepares to return to the group. The defender will not be there against Bologna but he aims to be available for the match against Porto

Bologna, revolving doors on the outside lanes Hickey’s return from disqualification is certainly good news for Sinisa Mihajlovic who had to invent an alternative solution against Empol. For one who returns to the left there is an absentee on the other side. De Silvestri stopped for a shift. Mbaye, on his return from the African Cup of Nations, has done differentiated work but is not in doubt for Saturday’s match. The ballot is between him and Hickey who could be hijacked to the right. On the left, instead, it would be up to Dijks (on the path of forgiveness). In the median, on the other hand, it is possible that Aebischer could overtake Schouten

NAPLES-INTER, Saturday at 6pm Naples, KK back in defense



Anguissa already in the group, Koulibaly welcomed as a hero Return as a winner for Koulibaly after the success in the Africa Cup. Spalletti, however, does not have time to ‘celebrate’ the defender who will be thrown immediately into the fray against Inter (he has in fact regularly trained in a group) alongside Rrahmani. Anguissa is back in the group but can hardly fight for a starting shirt. In attack we should review from the first minute the same ones who played against Venice: translated, Mertens to be used during the match in progress

Inter, duel in defense to replace Bastoni



Napoli-Inter in Duties. And Serra sees himself again In Appiano Correa, Gosens and Bastoni worked separately while Caicedo played part of the session with the rest of his teammates and could be available for the bench. Almost everything decided for Inzaghi at the level of XI holder: the Dzeko-Lautaro tandem still in front while in defense there is to fill the hole left by Bastoni (disqualified and injured): in contention there are Dimarco and D’Ambrosio with the first in slight advantage over the second

TURIN-VENICE, Saturday at 8.45pm Two disqualified for Juric who also loses Praet In the attack of the grenade team, Praet’s injury must be recorded, resulting in a bone infringement in his right foot. There is also a need to think carefully about how to put the midfield down given the absences due to disqualification of Mandragora and Lukic: at the moment the most probable solution is the one that involves the use of Pobega and Ricci with Singo and Vojvoda as band sliders. Finally, Bremer returns to defense after serving last week’s stoppage due to disqualification Venice, two disqualified also for Zanetti

Two disqualified at Turin, as many at Venice: Zanetti has to replace both Ebuhei and Ceccaroni and therefore half a defense needs to be redone. Ready back there both Modolo (confirmed owner by the technician) and Ampadu adapted with Caldara and Haps to complete the back pack. Behind is also Ullmann who is available again. Busio can return to the median (Vacca is unavailable) while in attack Nsame hopes for a starting shirt even if at the moment he remains at a disadvantage

AC MILAN-SAMPDORIA, Sunday at 12:30 Milan, Brahim returns from the beginning



Milan-Botman: the latest after the meeting with agents Derby and Lazio have revived the Devil not a little: a super Giroud (4 goals in a few days) will lead the Rossoneri’s attack again. In defense there is to replace Hernandez after the red remedied in the final of the derby on Saturday. Possible a diversion to the left of Calabria with Florenzi on pole for a place on the right. On the trocar instead he goes towards a Brahim Diaz starting shirt with Kessiè who would return to the trocar. The “General”, however, must win the ballot with Bennacer.

Sampdoria, many confirmations for Giampaolo Return to San Siro (against Milan) for Mr. Giampaolo who has just returned from a 4-0 round against Sassuolo. Sampdoria who lost Gabbidini for the rest of the season but can count on a ‘deluxe’ sized Sensi. In the trident behind Caputo another ex can find a place from the beginning: Andrea Conti. Both Ekdal and Quagliarella met again as a group. Sebstian Giovinco is also available but as an initial weapon in progress

EMPOLI-CAGLIARI, Sunday at 3pm Empoli, Asllani towards confirmation There seems to be some doubts at Empoli but only for what concerns the defense. In fact, the front line continues with Pinamonti as the only striker with Bajrami and Henderson in support. Asllani can keep the position as holder in the median. The two central defense are still a small question mark: Ismajli seems more certain (but not 100% sure) of his place in the team: Viti and Tonelli compete for the other jersey Cagliari, Pavoletti still in doubt A bit of returns for Mazzarri: Joao Pedro served the round of disqualification while Zappa was negativized. Pavoletti, on the other hand, is still in doubt but with a Gaston Pereiro ‘on fire’ it is safe to bet that there will be no doubts about using him from the first minute. In the median there is Deiola disqualified. There are two options: inside Baselli with Dalbert outside or central line with Grassi, Marin and Dalbert himself. At that point Lykogiannis would be the left wing cursor

GENOA-SALERNITANA, Sunday at 3pm Genoa, Bani and Ostigard unavailable Still changes in the rossoblù defense. Blessin is first of both Bani and Ostigard but at least he can count on the returns of Cambiaso, who was disqualified last week, and Criscito. The two should both start from the first minute. Ekuban and Portanova must win their respective ballots but still seem to have the advantage while Destro is threatened by Piccoli in attack but the former Atalanta does not seem to be on pole for a place in the starting line-up Salernitana, many confirmations for Colantuono On last week’s ‘Monday Night’ Colantuono had changed all the starting line-up compared to the previous championship match. This time, however, there are a lot of confirmations: the Drausin-Fazio couple can be the owner again. Radovanovic also did well in the median. On the other hand, a change in attack is possible: Mousset had left after a time last week. Djuric therefore seems destined to take his place in the XI grenade holder

VERONA-UDINESE, Sunday at 3pm Verona, three returns for Mr. Tudor After the match against Juventus, Nikola Kalinic greeted everyone returning to Hajduk. However, the attack by the Gialloblù finds Simeone, who was disqualified against Juventus. Caprari and Faraoni also met on the training field with the second aiming for a jersey from the first minute. On the trocar instead Caprari could be used during the race: with Barak there will be one between Ilic and Lasagna Udinese, Deulofeu returns to the front Out of Success and in Deulofeu in the Juventus attack even if Pussetto hopes to be able to have his say right up to the end. Molina, after the goal that unlocked the game against Turin, returns to the right lane, on the other side there is Udogie. Behind there is still to choose but at the moment Pablo Marì seems destined for a seat on the bench. In fact, in the defensive trio, with Becao and Nuytinck there is Perez

SASSUOLO-ROME, Sunday at 6pm Sassuolo, not indifferent problems in attack In the Italian Cup he didn’t take the substitution very well but then, with a cool head, Traoré apologized to the coach and his team-mates. In view of the match against Roma, Ayah’s condition needs to be verified, as she suffered from a small muscle problem. Dionisi has to make do in attack since there are both Scamacca and Raspadori disqualified. Defrel travels to a starting shirt. Behind could keep the Ruan post which can be used both right and centrally in place of Chiriches

Rome, without Zaniolo, is it up to Elsha?



Vent Mou: “If you are afraid, play C” Two certain absences for José Mourinho in Reggio Emilia: Zaniolo is disqualified and Ibanez is knocked out and will have some for a while. Alarm instead returned as regards Abraham. In the 4-way line of defense, Maitland-Niles could act on the left. Cristante will be Sergio Oliveira’s team mate while in the trio of attacking midfielders, on the left is the strong candidacy of El Shaarawy

ATALANTA-JUVENTUS, Sunday at 8.45pm Atalanta, Gasperini changes in almost all departments Musso is disqualified, Palomino is in strong doubt. These are the news coming from Zingonia. In attack Boga was very active in the Italian Cup but against Juventus Muriel returns from the beginning. The former Sassuolo could still be used as an outsider. In goal, also by virtue of what we saw last Sunday, there is Rossi on pole to defend the poles of his. Behind here is Demiral while in midfield Freuler returns to team up with De Roon.

Juventus, Chiellini out. Behind who is it?



Kulusevski: “Juve, I don’t know what went wrong” It is difficult to think of a change in attack for Allegri’s team. The Morata-Vlahovic-Dybala trio can be devastating and has already shown great things. In midfield Locatelli returns from disqualification and the former Sassuolo is on pole for a starting shirt. Defense chapter: Chiellini is unavailable. De Ligt is sure of the place. Beside the Dutchman he should touch Bonucci who, however, has just returned from a period of stoppage and must certainly be managed. It is therefore not to be excluded that he may return from the beginning Rugani

SPEZIA-FIORENTINA, Sunday at 8.45pm Spezia, Kovalenko recovered Only three ‘appearances’ in Thiago Motta’s unavailable list, otherwise all capable and enlisted. The 2-2 against Salernitana should lead to some confirmation especially in attack. Kovalenko’s recovery allows the coach to have another alternative in the median. The possible surprise Nguiamba, who took over last Monday, should not be underestimated. Nzola hopes to recover positions in the hierarchy but as mentioned, Manaj and Verde remain on pole

Fiorentina, half midfield is disqualified



Cup bomber, none like Piatek since 2018 A rather heavy absence for the Italian who returns to visit his former team: both Bonaventura and Torreira will not be in the median due to disqualification. In addition, there is the usual puzzle in attack to solve. Piatek started in the Italian Cup and therefore it is possible that in the championship it will be up to Cabral again. Ikoné hopes to be part of the offensive trident but Sottil and Callejon are also fighting for a jersey. At the center we could see Amrabat deployed as deputy Torreira