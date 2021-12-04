Probable Serie A formations: latest news from the fields

All the latest on probabilities directly from Sky Sport reporters. Two super big matches scheduled: Napoli in emergency, Inter with Dzeko returning to the starting line. In Bergamo there are Malinovskyi and Zapata in pole position. Milan with 6 line-up changes. Mourinho, without Abraham and Karsdorp, relies on Shomurodov and lines up his 4 behind LIKELY TRAININGS DAY 16 – THE ‘CAMPETTI’

Mom what a day that awaits us! After the midweek, high-ranking crossings are scheduled but also challenges that can reserve surprises. The menu is really rich and there is little time to decide: coaches and fantasy coaches are called to make the line-ups quickly without (hopefully) making mistakes.

If the former have the pulse of the situation, the latter must be entrusted to the team of reporters of Sky Sport: between absences, replacements and run-offs there is a lot of meat in the fire and some teams will dispel doubts only at the last minute. Our 007s already have the phone in their hands to communicate via chat the first fundamental information and then we immediately start the tour from the retreats

AC MILAN-SALERNTANA, 3 pm Milan, in front it’s up to Pellegri Season Finished



Kjaer operated on for crusader and collateral, out 6 months Between unavailable and tired Pioli is thinking of a formation with 6 changes compared to the success in Genoa a few hours ago: obviously Kjaer is missing in defense but Romagnoli returns from disqualification. Florenzi and Bakayoko can be re-proposed on the right and in the median. In the trio of attacking midfielders Saelemaekers and Leao, while the big news can be represented by the offensive terminal: Pellegri is in fact on pole for a starting shirt Salernitana, Ribery is back. Obi in doubt Another difficult match for Colantuono and his team: after Juventus, here is Milan. There, Ribery is recovered and therefore will return to the owner (barring surprises). Kastanos is also available while Obi has done specific work and is therefore in doubt. Zortea is on the right, while Di Tacchio and Lassana Coulibaly are safe in the median

ROME-INTER, 6 pm Rome, defense at 4 and Shomurodov attacking The DATA



Fouls booed in Serie A, that’s why Mou … Absences at the Giallorossi are really heavy. Mourinho will not have the suspended Abraham and Karsdorp available in addition to the injured El Shaarawy. Cristante returns to starter alongside Veretout in a 4-2-3-1 that includes Ibanez and Vina on the defensive outer lanes. In front it’s up to Shomurodov with Zaniolo right winger, Mkhitaryan in the center and Carles Perez on the left Inter, De Vrij still out Simone Inzaghi took stock of the situation in the infirmary: Darmian remains unavailable while on the Kolarov and De Vrij front, the coach said “little hope of having them available” and in fact there are no players in the squad. Here comes Bastoni again and then there are some bruises to be evaluated. At the moment Dimarco remains in the 3 behind but there is also the D’Ambrosio option while Dumfries will be the starter on the right. In the median, Barella naturally returns while in attack Dzeko comes back from the start in tandem with Lautaro Martinez

NAPLES-ATALANTA, 8.45 pm Naples, tried (for a long time) Ounas Luciano Spalletti may be able to say more quickly the starting line-up he will field against Atalanta than the long list of injuries. Five very titled players are in the pits: nothing to do for Fabian Ruiz and Insigne, the last in order of time to raise the white flag. In defense there will be Juan Jesus in place of Koulibaly. In the median, Demme and Lobotka are ready but the possible big news will be in attack: the ballot is between Elmas and Ounas but, according to the indications that come to us, he is the second on pole for a starting shirt. Spalletti tried it for a long time during the last training sessions Atalanta, Malinoviskyi appears in attack The reasoning at the Nerazzurri does not concern the first striker: Duvan Zapata will in fact take back a shirt as a starter. More complicated, on paper, to understand his ward mate: Ilicic? Muriel? Malinovskyi? Currently the Ukrainian is ahead of the rest of the troop. In defense Demiral should sit on the bench while in the median the dam made up of Freuler and De Roon returns to form. The ballot between Pasalic and Pessina is still open

BOLOGNA-FIORENTINA, Sunday at 12:30 Bologna, Barrow point of reference Rossoblù who were anxious for Arnautovic and fears have turned into unavailability. The forward will be re-evaluated by the doctors in the next few days but fortunately injuries have been ruled out. Ahead then it’s up to Barrow with Soriano and Samson in support. On the right can return De Silvestri who a few days ago took over from the bench. On the left, however, Hickey’s level of fatigue should be checked. In case, ready Dijks Fiorentina, two are back. “Castro” more no than yes A few changes in sight for Vincenzo Italiano who will most likely have to do without Gaetano Castrovilli. The blue, barring surprises, will not even be available for the away match in Bologna. Behind comes Milenkovic again while in attack, despite the 3 goals of the whole trident in the last round, one between Saponara and Gonzalez should return to the starting lineup

SPEZIA-SASSUOLO, Sunday at 3pm Spezia, the titularissimi are back During the midweek Thiago Motta had let some elements rest: the commitment against Inter was really difficult and in the future it was better to have people rested against Sassuolo. Here comes Bastoni on the left and Nikolaou in the center. Hristov instead hopes to keep his place in the team but must defend himself from Erlic’s pressure. On the other hand, Green, who took over from the San Siro, seems to be on pole but also an eye on Antiste. The central point will be Nzola, also not included in the starting line-up in Milan Sassuolo, ballot on the left Another big stop from Alessio Dionisi’s Sassuolo who, points in hand, lost ground with the most affordable team. It is therefore forbidden to fail against Spezia. In the 4-3-3 neroverde Rogerio is in a runoff with Kyriakopoulos. In the median, on the other hand, Matheus can return from the start and therefore recovered from the problem of a few days ago. Defrel hopes that something will change up there but the Berardi-Scamacca-Raspadori trio should still be in the starting XI that will be handed over to the referee

VENICE-VERONA, Sunday at 3pm Venice, Okereke in a group Two important returns for Venice. On Friday both Okereke and Ebuehi returned to the group. For the first there were no complications: simple fatigue and very possible return to the XI holder. In the median, however, there will be no suspended Ampadu. With Vacca and Busio chance for Crnigoj. On the left Schnegg hopes to oust Haps Verona, a change in the median is almost certain At the Gialloblù home it is always risky to think of a turnover up front. Barak, Caprari and Simeone are doing really well and, apart from tiredness, nothing leads us to think about changes in interpreters. Different speech for the midfield. Tameze is completely fine and Bessa is always running for a place in the median. It is possible that Ilic has a rest lap. Behind there are Magnani and especially Casale who hope to find a place again. At risk is Ceccherini

SAMPDORIA-LAZIO, Sunday at 6pm Sampdoria, out of Colley due to disqualification The defensive rotations for the Sampdoria continue. This time the change is forced as Colley will not be available due to disqualification. Yoshida is on pole but the Japanese must win the ballot with Chabot. On the left you can see Augello while in the median Ekdal will almost certainly be the starter (he is rested after having missed the last round due to disqualification). In the face of certainty it seems to be Caputo. The other jersey is played by Gabbiadini and Quagliarella Lazio, two returns to defense Fresh from the pyrotechnic 4-4 against Udinese, the defense is under scrutiny. Luiz Felipe is available again in Genoa. Also available is Marusic who plays with Lazzari. In the median, look at the possible starting chance for Basic. The ‘problem’ linked to the Luis Alberto-Milinkovic tandem remains (as far as the defensive balance is concerned) and therefore Sarri can also think about the Croatian midfielder. In front, however, Felipe Anderson is not so sure of the place. The prices of Zaccagni are rising

JUVENTUS-GENOA, Saturday at 8.45pm Juventus, three changes for Allegri? The 4-2-3-1 seen against Salernitana should be repeated even if there will be some rotation at the level of XI holder. De Sciglio and McKennie are hoping at most in a call-up. In midfield confirmations for Bentancur and Locatelli. In defense it will be Bonucci’s turn while on the left there is Alex Sandro who is battling with Pellegrini. In front, however, space for Morata while the trio of attacking midfielders does not seem to have to undergo changes Genoa, other injuries for Sheva Distracting lesion to the rectus femoris: this is the result of the examinations to which Rovella was subjected. No injury instead for Sturaro who, however, should not recover in time. Really long the list of unavailable and then Sheva dusts off some benches. In the median it will probably be Touré and Behrami. On the right, Ghiglione is favored while in front Pandev will be supported by Hernani

EMPOLI-UDINESE, Monday at 18:30 Empoli, change in the median and run-off behind Andreazzoli has never accustomed us to total revolutions of the XI holder and so it will also be against Udinese. Obviously there are a couple of injuries to check but the basic idea is to rotate a maximum of three elements. One could arrive in the left lane with Parsi and Marchizza fighting for a jersey. In the middle Zurkovski hasn’t shone much lately and Haas is a serious candidate. Bajrami hopes to undermine Henderson as he heads towards yet another race with Pinamonti and Di Francesco owners Udinese, two disqualified to be re-paired The challenge of Rome brought one point but two expelled. No Empoli for Molina and Walace and therefore Gotti must necessarily change. Continuing with the line behind 4, Soppy could be proposed on the right. In the median instead Arslan, after the Olimpico goal, is a candidate for a starting shirt. Beto is not discussed while the ballot between Success and Pussetto is alive with the latter hoping to take back a shirt as a starter

CAGLIARI-TURIN, Monday at 8.45pm Cagliari, Godin recovers Good news for Mazzarri who saw Godin leave the infirmary. The defender will be available for Monday Night but will probably start from the bench. Rossoblù with a 3-5-2 free of Lykogiannis. He is the one sacrificed. On the left, in fact, space for Dalbert. On the other hand, some surprises are possible in the three central midfielders. Right favorite Bellanova. In front instead Keita and Pavoletti are fighting with the first always on pole Turin, Izzo and Vojvoda on the launch pad Singo’s disqualification forces Juric to change interpreter in the right lane. The cursors will be Ola Aina and Vojvoda unless the technician decides to field Izzo (who had already been tested in that position last week). The blue, however, is also a candidate to replace Zima in defense. On the trocar Pjaca can aspire to a place in the starting XI. In this case he would presumably slip to the Preat bench