Probable Turin formation: chance for Verdi, Belotti-Sanabria relay attack

Against Spezia, an opportunity for Verdi from 1 ′ on the trocar, in defense ballot between Buongiorno and Rodriguez

Behind a convincing victory against Sampdoria, in front of a Spezia chasing points and who a year ago mocked the grenade, conquering salvation thanks to that success. Six months later it’s a whole different story and Juric’s Torino shows up with a different soul. Compared to the challenge with the Sampdoria, the coach will not be able to count on the disqualified Pobega (called up by Mancini among other things) and probably not even on Praet, at least not from the first minute. And so in the middle of the field the doors open for Kone, who at Maradona had already replaced Mandragora and who this time should replace Pobega, always alongside Lukic as in Naples. And it is one of the possible novelties: the other will instead be on the trocar.

Verdi against Spezia together with Linetty

The possibility of not seeing Praet from the beginning as happened last Saturday at the Grande Torino gives Simone Verdi a chance. Against Sampdoria, on the pitch in the last minutes, he also scored (the goal was later canceled) and for him Juric spent words of praise for the way he faces the work week. Verdi and Linetty behind Belotti, favorite over Sanabria: this is the attack the Croatian coach is thinking about.

Ballot in defense

For the rest, the ballot in defense between Buongiorno and Rodriguez will be renewed while on the wings there will once again be room for Singo right and Aina to the left. Ansaldi still out while Vojvoda is ready to take over from the game in progress.

The probable of Turin against Spezia

Here is the probable eleven holder:

Probable Turin formation (3-4-2-1): Milinkovic-Savic; Djidji, Bremer, Good morning; Singo, Kone, Lukic, Aina; Verdi, Linetty; Belotti. Available Berisha, Gemello, Izzo, Rodriguez, Vojvoda, Baselli, Rincon, Pjaca, Praet, Warming, Sanabria. Herds Juric

Disqualified: Pobega

Unavailable: Mandragora, Ansaldi, Brekalo, Edera