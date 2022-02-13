One of the allies against the symptoms of winter would be the lactic ferment. Tradition that has been handed down for generations and that still finds many admirers today. Science would certainly recommend them as powerful allies against winter diseases. As confirmed by the study we attach. But according to a study published by Altroconsumo in 2019, there should be dots on the i’s. Let’s see specifically the positions for and against some probiotic-based products.

Allies of the intestine and the immune system

Lactic ferment is generally thought of as “an aid to promote the well-being of the intestine and the immune system”.

Today lactic ferments are also on sale in the supermarket near the house, no longer only in pharmacies. We also find them in online drugstores as well as those in shopping centers. They do not need a prescription and would fight attacks on the intestinal flora in a natural way.

Probiotics yes or no, here are the positions of science but also of a 2019 study that would question the virtues of some lactic ferments

However, advertising offers us probiotics and lactic ferments also in the form of:

fermented milks, such as those of the famous jars to drink in various jars and vials;

over-the-counter medications, those also recommended by pediatricians and general practitioners;

supplements, in convenient tablets and vials, to be taken better and better after consulting a doctor.

The question immediately arises as to what difference is there between all these choices. Theoretically none if they contain the same microorganisms, with the same weight and dosage. The difference could instead be made by the so-called “bacterial strain”. Probiotics would be very different from each other and not all of them would have the same effect. Indeed, according to science, a fundamental characteristic for defining them as such would be the ability to help the intestinal walls, literally adhering to them in very close contact.

There are also those who argue that they would not be 100% effective.

However, the research published by Altroconsumo in 2019 would remind the patient that not all products are effective. Some organisms may not react like others. In practice, according to this position, some products would not guarantee the same effect for all of us. So, in essence, it could happen that not everyone settles the bacterial flora so that they get better again. The sure results would be under constant scrutiny by experts. Probiotics yes or no, here are the positions of science. Always with the aim of protecting the patient’s health.

