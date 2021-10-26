News

Problems during childbirth for Amanda Seyfried: “A spinal problem”

Posted on
Amanda Seyfried

The 35-year-old actress opened with People magazine about complications related to the birth of her son Tommy.

The second birth for Amanda Seyfried was a shock.

To tell the background of the birth of her second child, Tommy, was the direct interested in the open-hearted interview released to People magazine. “Something went wrong with the second birth,” explained the 35-year-old actress. “The baby was fine, but it was difficult and painful.

It was not supposed to happen, and this added a further trauma ».

Following the painful complications, Amanda then had to deal with the very high medical fees. “I went to the doctor every week after the pregnancy and suddenly the blow came:” Hi, here are some hospital bills! ” I mean, I’m still receiving them but I still have to heal, ”he specified.

The star did not go into the specifics of the problem, explaining only that it was a “spinal issue”, now on the mend.

Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski announced the birth of their second child in December last year.

The two also have a four-year-old daughter, Nina. When asked how she handled the parenting of two children while recovering, Seyfried replied, “You just do it.”

Covermedia


