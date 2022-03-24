Problems follow Mbapp to the France National Team: trademarks, image rights, the silence of his father…

LThe FIFA Date has not served to calm the waters of the controversy surrounding Kylian Mbapp. It all started with a video that has gone viral, in which tells Pogba to be ‘fed up’followed by the resignation he made on Tuesday to publicity acts that the French Football Federation (FFF) had planned.

“On Tuesday morning, at the time of the meeting with the partners, Kylian Mbapp decides not to go. The president of the FFF, Nol Le Grat, called him to his room to explain himself. The leader had not been aware of the centre-forward’s reticence, which had been expressed internally for months. LThe two men exchanged politely and constructively, and the player detailed the reasons for his refusal.“, they say from the French newspaper ‘Le Parisien’.

the battering ram You will not be convinced to associate with brands such as BetClic, Coca Cola or KFC. On the other hand, the attacker will not have problems ‘showing up’ alongside other brands such as Orange, EDF or Volkswagen.

The president of the Federation has ruled out a sanction for the player before a fact that had never happened in the selection, but he admits that he is going to send a letter reminding you of your obligations although it also makes it clear that it hopes in the next few days to reach an agreement on this matter with its representatives, with whom they have been negotiating this conflict for a long time.

Mbapp’s family has made a statement saying that “it is not a rebellion”. Apparently, they want a change in the image rights agreement agreed in 2017 with the French federation. The soap opera, like that of his signing, will continue to have new episodes.

In ‘RMC’ they point out that the player wants more percentage of image rights in the discussions that have taken place with PSG. Mbapp is the most wanted and that is why the brands want to be associated with the crack, whose ‘problem’ with the brands is not new since Varane already had a similar situation in the past.