Problems for Crypto.com: Suspicious activity

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has been experiencing an ambiguous situation since the beginning of this week. In fact, while users have reported problems when accessing their accounts, Crypto.com has suspended, investigated and then reactivated the withdrawals.

Second Certik and Peckshield, security and blockchain auditing firm, the exchange would have actually lost $ 15 million.

Problems for Crypto.com: Withdrawals suspended and investigations underway

Earlier this week, Crypto.com posted a tweet in which he communicates that many users have reported suspicious activity on their accounts and that, to investigate the subject, he would have suspended withdrawals from the platform.

We have a small number of users reporting suspicious activity on their accounts. We will be pausing withdrawals shortly, as our team is investigating. All funds are safe. – Crypto.com (@cryptocom) January 17, 2022

A few hours later, Crypto.com urged users to log back into their app and exchange accounts and reset their 2FA. Only in this way would they then reactivated withdrawals.

Crypto.com CEO, Kris Marszalek, he wanted to express his thoughts about it:

Some thoughts from me on the last 24 hours: – no customer funds were lost

– the downtime of withdrawal infra was ~ 14 hours

– our team has hardened the infrastructure in response to the incident We will share a full post mortem after the internal investigation is completed. – Kris | Crypto.com (@Kris_HK) January 18, 2022

But the reality is that it doesn’t seem to have been found a real solution to the problem, as many users continued to report problems accessing their accounts and also because the blockchain security and control companies Certik and Peckshield have published different data.

A $ 15 million loss?

Yesterday, the blockchain security and data analytics company, Peckshield Inc., has released its version of the facts regarding the Crypto.com case:

The @cryptocom loss is about $ 15M with at least 4.6K ETHs and half of them are currently being washed via @TornadoCash https://t.co/PUl6IrB3cp https://t.co/6SVKvk8PLf pic.twitter.com/XN9nmT857j – PeckShield Inc. (@peckshield) January 18, 2022

Tornado.cash is an anonymity-based protocol that allows users to conduct private transactions.

Also the company for decentralized security solutions Certik confirmed Peckshield’s report and has published a list of addresses of users who were allegedly affected by the event, e the number of ETH subtracted from each of these accounts. The company said 282 accounts were affected.

The criticisms of the trendy spot starring Matt Damon

Crypto.com is increasingly exposed to increase its popularity and, according to its vision, the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

In addition to the ambiguous situation this week, it seems that some we have publicly declared from not even agree with his philosophy, especially after it Crypto.com trending spot starring Matt Damon went viral.

In that context, Damon acted out his script by stepping into the role of a motivational influencer and the most criticized key phrase of the commercial was “fortune favors the bold”, Referring to cryptocurrency investors.

Carole Cadwalladr, writer for the Guardian, ha compared Crypto.com to a Ponzi scheme. Also Adam Johnson, host of the podcast Citations Needed expressed his idea and called it like that “Financial scheme that uses macho methods to push men to force their meager savings ”.