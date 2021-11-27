problems for Poste Italiane- Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

The cards are not accepted by the readers of the stores, it is impossible to use them even for online purchases

The payment system of Poste Italiane down and both the Postepay and the ATM are not working. More and more users are reporting that impossible to shop in physical and online stores. The iconic yellow card approaches the reader of the shop, we wait and nothing happens, the payment does not start. Same thing for ecommerce sites.

On this shopping day, reports from sellers are also increasing. all morning wrong. I do not know anything else, he tells al Courier service a merchant from Milan. Here in Alghero, payment with Postepay and ATM card is blocked, everywhere! Impossible even to withdraw. Goodbye discounts for Black Friday …, a user writes online while another notes that Postepay has been refused in 3 different supermarkets, many people leave their carts full of shopping and go away. Not even online on Amazon payments are successful.

Malfunctions seem to cover all of Italy, with reports from north to south concentrated mainly in large cities. There is also no information on the causes of the block or when it will be solved.