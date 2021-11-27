Business

problems for Poste Italiane- Corriere.it

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

from Technology Drafting

The cards are not accepted by the readers of the stores, it is impossible to use them even for online purchases

The payment system of Poste Italiane down and both the Postepay and the ATM are not working. More and more users are reporting that impossible to shop in physical and online stores. The iconic yellow card approaches the reader of the shop, we wait and nothing happens, the payment does not start. Same thing for ecommerce sites.

On this shopping day, reports from sellers are also increasing. all morning wrong. I do not know anything else, he tells al Courier service a merchant from Milan. Here in Alghero, payment with Postepay and ATM card is blocked, everywhere! Impossible even to withdraw. Goodbye discounts for Black Friday …, a user writes online while another notes that Postepay has been refused in 3 different supermarkets, many people leave their carts full of shopping and go away. Not even online on Amazon payments are successful.

Malfunctions seem to cover all of Italy, with reports from north to south concentrated mainly in large cities. There is also no information on the causes of the block or when it will be solved.

November 27, 2021 (change November 27, 2021 | 15:38)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman5 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Rai license fee, backlog sting: what can happen

6 days ago

Electronic invoice towards the extension to 2024, even flat rates in the audience

2 weeks ago

Rai fee, how it works for rents with expenses included

3 hours ago

over 2,000 jobs in Italy in the next 3 years – Corriere.it

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button