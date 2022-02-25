Problems in Premio Lo Nuestro? Francisca Lachapel calls Jomari Goyso a “hypocrite”: VIDEO

The presenter of Wake up America, Francesca Lachapeland Jomari Goyso They are great friends, so yesterday both starred in a fun moment as part of the Lo Nuestro Awards ceremony.

The host and the fashion and beauty specialist had an exchange of opinions while they talked about the wardrobe that the Dominican would wear to dazzle everyone during the ceremony.

“CLOTHING TRIAL AWARDED OURS. Last night, out of date, we went to try on the dresses for Francisca! And well, for me too! (I was clear about what I wanted because I had already talked about it with Gianina) May it be what God wants!! THANK YOU Gianni for being part of our madness!! THANK YOU”, wrote Goyso when publishing the video with Francisca Lachapel.

In the middle of their conversation, Lachapel was on an electric stair climber.

“Every time you sent me one of the dresses you want for Premios Lo Nuestro, I told you ‘it depends on how you are that day,’ that day has come and well…” Goyso said.

To be sure of her appearance, Lachapel questioned her friend about how she looked: “How do I look? Tell the truth, tell what you think,” Lachapel asked. “As always, spectacular, a queen, my favorite queen,” Goyso replied.

“The good thing is that your audience knows how hypocritical you are,” Francisca Lachapel told him amid Goyso’s laughter.

This is not the first time that celebrities have given their millions of followers a moment of fun. A few weeks ago Jomari Goyso and Francisca Lachapel also starred in a moment in which the fashion and beauty specialist spoke of the weight of the Dominican driver.