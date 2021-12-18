Problems in the rankings, 70 members are missing

While the rankings for enrollment in Medicine are scrolling, at the University of Rome La Sapienza it seems that the places vacated by the passages to the second year are not calculated.

Sapienza University of Rome

The rankings of those enrolled in the course continue to scroll Single cycle degree in Medicine and Surgery in Italian universities. Throughout Italy there are thousands of aspiring doctors and doctors waiting to find out if they will be able to enter the department they have chosen. Yet, some of them will have to renounce enrollment at the University of La Sapienza due to alleged internal irregularities in the university. Some students, in fact, reported to Fanpage.it the failed communications of Sapienza al Cineca, Italian Interuniversity Consortium, which would have resulted in the exclusion of over 60 young people wishing to enroll in Medicine.

How to enroll in Medicine

“Maybe it’s a bit complicated to explain,” the student who became spokesperson for the group that denounced these irregularities told us on the phone. “There are two ways to enter the Medicine Degree course. The first, the one that everyone knows, is to take the test at the beginning of the academic year and re-enter between the winners in the ranking drawn up on the basis of the score obtained with the answers to the questions. In the second case “, the student continues, getting to the heart of the matter,” it is possible to enroll in the degree course by switching to the second year. Let me explain: a student of some departments, including Nursing or Biology, can choose to take the entrance test for Medicine. Once completed, if you are among the winners, you can apply to change your course of study and, if you have a suitable study plan (i.e. if you have a sufficient number of credits and at least two Medicine exams), you can request a transfer and enroll in Medicine directly in the second year.“Where does the problem they encountered come from, then?” Each university is required to communicate the number of students who make this transition and, for each person, the same university must free up a place in the first year rankings “.

What seems to be happening at La Sapienza University

According to a group of students, however, this year La Sapienza is not communicating to the consortium the course changes that have taken place: since September, in fact, it is estimated that over 70 students enrolled in the second year have not been declared. With the passage or transfer to years following the first of the competition winners, however, as we have seen, places should automatically be freed up: students ask that those places that have become free can be occupied by the winners by scrolling through the ranking and that, consequently, the initial number of students enrolled in the first academic year is recalculated, which is, in 2021/2022, 660. According to the students, however, the course changes would not have been communicated to Cineca in time and for this reason, the number of young people entering the first year would be fewer than expected (because about 70, as we have seen, would have passed directly to the second year).

A parliamentary question filed by the deputy Manuel Tuzi

In the meantime, the students have mobilized to assert their rights also in other locations, dialoguing with the deputy Manuel Tuzi, of the Five Star Movement. Member of the VII Commission, dedicated to Culture, Science and Education, Tuzi initiated a parliamentary question formal and, in the meantime, also an informal dialogue with the university and the Ministry of University and Research. “We must be consistent. This is the La Sapienza problem that has been posed to us, but I do not exclude that there are similar situations, perhaps with different numbers, even in other Italian universities”, he told Fanpage.it. “For us it is vital to let these young people enter to study in the first and second year as it should be, but it is also necessary be respectful of what the rules are“, he says when he announces that he has the parliamentary question on the subject ready.” We present a question to find out if the Minister is aware of the facts, but it is obvious that our goal is to overcome the situation by letting in the people who request and resolve the matter. “

The intervention of the UDU, Union of University students

The representatives of the UDU association, Union of University students, also lined up in support of the students. “We believe what is happening at Sapienza in Rome is unthinkable. We have always been moving towards the reduction of the limited number in the Italian territory, the pandemic period has effectively brought to light the shortage of doctors within the national territory “, the association tells us.” the case of the Roman university: it is absurd how – despite the actual possibility of doing so – access to the degree course is further precluded. In fact, we are working with the students who have contacted us and together with our reference law firm to resolve the issue as soon as possible and to guarantee access to new students in this university “.