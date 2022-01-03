problems throughout Italy, probably related to those of Wind3 – Nerd4.life

Currently they are reported problems throughout Italy with the PlayStation Network, but also with Xbox Live and Nintendo eShop. Simply many who cannot connect to online services. Probably it all depends on the down of the network Wind3, with disruptions spread throughout the country, as can be checked on the Downdetector website.

Currently the PlayStation Network is giving problems throughout Italy

Wind3 also has problems throughout Italy

Difficult to assess the state of things. The hope, as always, is that this is a temporary situation and that it will be resolved as soon as possible. It must be said that those who are not subscribers to Wind3 are probably not having any disservice even from the PlayStation Network.

Currently, reports of inability to connect to Wind3 on Downdetector have exceeded 6,000, but according to the curve they are destined to grow further, unless everything is resolved soon. If you are among the unfortunate ones unable to connect to the network, contact your service provider for updated information.

Update:

It is right to point out that, being the situation caused by Wind3, disruptions are also recorded on the other consoles, not only on those of Sony.