Problems with bones but also with the nervous, cardiovascular and immune systems could derive from the deficiency of this vitamin but here’s how to supplement it

What we commonly call vitamin D identifies a series of organic substances essential for our body. Since, however, the latter is not able to synthesize them, they must necessarily be introduced with food. Furthermore, another way of synthesization, that is the main one, is represented by exposure to the sun. Vitamin D has the task of regulating the metabolism of calcium and phosphorus.

Furthermore, it acts directly on the skeleton, promoting its growth and remodeling. This last function is fundamental to guarantee the structural properties, the elasticity and the strength of the bone.

In recent years, several studies have shown that vitamin D does not play an essential role only for skeletal health. In fact, it would perform a series of other extra-skeletal physiological functions. This belief arose from the discovery of the presence of vitamin D receptors at the level of various cells and tissues. Hence, the belief of its importance also for the health of the central nervous system, cardiovascular and immune. In addition, it would act on cell differentiation and growth.

How it integrates

The food intake of vitamin D it guarantees only 10/15% of the requirement, while the rest must be synthesized through skin synthesis. Synthesization occurs through two enzymatic reactions: the first at the liver level, the second at the kidney level. However, the deficiency of this substance, although it can have serious health consequences, is asymptomatic. So, the only way to find out is through blood tests. Normally, adequate vitamin D values ​​range from 30 to 100 ng / ml.

Therefore, the subject who has values ​​between 20 and 30 is lacking, while the deficiency is serious for those below 10. If, therefore, we consider that it can lead to problems with the bones but also with the nervous system and not only, better run for cover . First of all, you must contact the specialist, avoiding taking supplements on your own. Normally, those that can be taken orally are prescribed but, in case of malabsorption, those that can be taken intramuscularly.

Problems with bones but also with the nervous, cardiovascular and immune systems could derive from the deficiency of this vitamin but here’s how to supplement it

In addition to the external intake, i.e. that deriving from supplements, vitamin D must be taken through sun exposure. Therefore, exposure to the sun’s rays is recommended, of about 25% of the body surface. All this, in the period from March to November, for at least 15 minutes, 2 or 3 times a week. In the remaining months, however, the intensity of the sun’s rays is insufficient for the production of vitamin D. Therefore, it may be necessary to resort to supplements.

In addition, it is possible to resort to foods that are particularly rich in them, such as fatty fish, such as: salmon, tuna and mackerel. Finally, we have: egg yolk, bran and cod liver oil, which also contain good quantities.

Recommended reading

Here’s what the minimum pension 2022 will be like, what the amounts will be, who will be able to access it and how to request it