Problems with Google in Europe: here’s what’s happening

The most used search engine in the world, Google, and its email service, Gmail, is showing signs of malfunctioning in Europe. “ We are currently investigating an issue affecting user access to various services in Europe “, writes the company.

Major problems in Europe

In the last few hours, thousands of users in Europe are experiencing problems accessing the services of the Mountain View giant, including Youtube, Google Meet and Gmail. The cause of the disruption that is leading to interruptions in various web services is not known at the moment. If you go and check the affected area on the Downdetector website, you can see, for example, that from 11 in the morning onwards there is a peak of reports especially in the United Kingdom, France, Holland and Spain.

The disservices in Italy

Similar situation also in Italy, with the reports started en masse around 11 and still in progress: always from Downdetector, by clicking on the flag of our nation (on the right), a screen opens with the whole peninsula. Currently, the major criticalities concern the large cities of the North such as Turin, Milan, Venice and Bologna, in Central Italy Tuscany is very affected by the inefficiencies with a peak of reports from Arezzo. #Googledown also in Perugia and Rome. However, very few reports from Southern Italy with major interruptions to the search engine, especially in Bari and Naples (the red circle indicates more problems). Light yellow, on the other hand, between Calabria and Sicily at the moment “ripato” from the most significant interruptions.

The most reported problems

Next to the map of Italy, a graph showing where the main criticalities are recorded: for 59% of users the blackout is total, therefore the impossibility of any search on Google; 24% recorded a disservice of the same search engine (wording website) while 16% reported malfunctions in the search. It is the first time this month that Google has come to terms with some problems: the last ones dated back to 13 October which had also affected our country, as today.

Gmail is not working