There are problems related to the Xbox Live servers this morning, with reference to some reports left around 9 on 4 February which testify to the anomaly in progress. More specifically, there is talk of inefficiencies in some way related to Minecraft, but the question may be more extensive than you think, regarding app login. We are not in the presence of the down that we covered in our magazine in the fall with another articleit is fair to say, but considering the time, the reports of the public should not be underestimated in any way.

Watch out for Xbox Live servers: problems with Minecraft and app login

Yes, because in all likelihood if it were evening, when surely more users connect, the numbers recorded in these minutes on Down Detector would be much more significant. That’s why we shouldn’t underestimate the disruption that could be going on in these minutes with the Xbox Live servers. The problems with Minecraft and those that more generally are reported with the login from app, in fact, they represent a not insignificant anomaly that is creating inconvenience. Especially to those who would like access the application via PC.

We will see what the evolution of this story will be, hoping that the disservice dealt with this morning can be returned as soon as possible. At the moment, it must be said, there are no official communications from the colossus online, so that we can clarify the source of the problems that occurred to the Xbox Live servers. It remains to be seen whether the question specifically involves a title of the caliber of Minecraft, or whether the technical difficulties are more general. As indeed happens often and willingly in these circumstances.

How are things going to you? Are you having problems with Xbox Live servers, or more particularly with Minecraft? Let us know with a comment below, to bring the matter into focus.