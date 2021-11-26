problems with repayments, the fund risks losing millions in Ethereum

In the last two weeks we have told you about the epic of ConstitutionDAO, a fundraiser in cryptocurrencies launched to buy an original copy of the American Constitution of 1776, to then be given to a museum. Unfortunately, the fundraising did not go well, e ConstitutionDAO has promised to reimburse contributors.

The group behind ConstitutionDAO raised a whopping $ 47 million, much more than the Constitution’s base selling price of $ 23 million, but was beaten by offers from other buyers and he had to give up his copy of the continental constitution of the United States, which would be donated to a museum and exhibited free of charge for all.

At the end of the auction, however, the problems began. ConstitutionDAO, in fact, stood for the hands well 49.8 million dollars that he could not spend, since they were to be destined for the copy of the Constitution or returned to the donors. Showing great honesty, the group decided to open up refunds for all users, but the procedure turned out to be more problematic than expected.

Indeed, lenders have to manually ask for repayment, and many have not yet done so: almost two weeks after the auction failed, ConstitutionDAO remains in possession of tens of millions of dollars of its financiers.

Also, since the money had been raised in Ether, the which transaction costs, known as “gas fees”, have increased significantly in recent months, the reimbursement procedure is also proving to be rather expensive: in other words, those who request the reimbursement of their funds do not receive them in full, but obtain the result of subtracting the “gas fees” from the initial investment sum.

At the moment, ConstitutionDAO repaid just under $ 27 million, while another 23 million remain in the organization’s portfolio waiting to be returned to their legitimate owners. According to ConstitutionDAO, there is no time limit on when contributors will be able to claim their reimbursement.