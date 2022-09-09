Proceedings against Armando Benedetti will go to the Attorney General’s Office

This Thursday, the Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice sent the Attorney General the four investigations it had against the former senator Armando Benedetti for alleged illicit enrichment, influence peddling, violation of communications and libel and slander.

This decision was made due to Benedetti’s change of jurisdiction after being appointed by the president Gustavo Peto as Ambassador of Colombia in Venezuela. Because of this, the Supreme Court lost all jurisdiction in these processes.

The judicial files against Benedetti were in the offices of judges Héctor Alarcón, César Reyes and Misael Rodríguez. Now they must be appointed to different prosecutors who must evaluate the evidence and decide if there are merits to make a substantive decision, that is, open a formal process against Benedetti or file the cases.

On different occasions, the defense of the former senator of the Partido de la U has asked to close the investigations, considering that there is not enough evidence. For his part, Benedetti has even described this as a judicial persecution undertaken by his political enemies, among them the former Attorney General, Néstor Humberto Martínez.

The four processes

The first trial against Armando Benedetti is related to the alleged irregularities that occurred in the execution of millionaire contracts in the Financial Fund for Development Projects Fonade, between 2016 and 2017. For these same facts, the Attorney General’s Office recently called six people, including Elsa Mireya Pinzón, who was an adviser to the congressman.

The office of the magistrate Cristina Lombana had summoned Benedetti for the crimes of improper interest in the conclusion of contracts and influence peddling, last July. However, the case was put on hold after the former senator filed a challenge and a guardianship for the protection of his fundamental rights.

“I have had to protect the investigating magistrate Cristina Lombana so that she listens to me in the processes for the false accusations against me. I have been asking you for weeks to let me prove my innocence before the Honorable Supreme Court,” Benedetti assured.

The other case is related to a unjustified increase in your assets. In March 2021, the Investigation Chamber heard him in an investigation to explain the income of 3 billion pesos to his account between 2009 and 2016. The high court even requested a financial report from the authorities of the States. Joined.

Benedetti was also linked to a process for tapping. This after he was mentioned in the investigation that was being carried out against an organization made up of retired Police officers and officials from the MinTIC who were in charge of collecting information illegally.

The then senator was told by an engineer that he had sought the services of the organization to intercept the communications of the Attorney General, Néstor Humberto Martínez, and several members of his family. Again, Benedetti denied the accusations.

Last May, the Supreme Court of Justice has just made an important decision in the framework of the investigation that was being carried out against Benedetti for the bribery scandal of the Brazilian multinational Odebrecht. This after concluding that He never participated in the corrupt plot of the Brazilian multinational for the signing of the Ruta del Sol II contract. The Supreme Court of Justice reached that conclusion after verifying a falsehood in the version given by the convicted and corrupt businessman Federico Gaviria Velásquez.

“The Investigation Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice decides to refrain, based on the considerations set forth in the motivational part of this order, from initiating an investigation against the senator of the Republic Armando Alberto Benedetti Villaneda”, indicates the decision of the high court.