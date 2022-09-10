process for the incorporation of doctors

Defense Minister Margarita Robles.

The Ministry of Defence has opened a series of processes for the entry of physicians in military educational centers for incorporation as career military officer at the Scale of Officers of the Military Health Corps. Specifically, a total of 15 places for doctors, of which two are reserved exclusively for physicians with a specialty. For the coverage of the remaining 13 places, no medical specialization is required, so obtaining the chosen specialty will be allowed. once acquired the condition of military career and after the time of services in the units determined.

As stated in the resolution published in the BOE, to take possession of the vacancies specialist doctors, Defense requires a degree in one of the following specialties: Anesthesiology and resuscitation; General and digestive surgery; Medical-surgical dermatology and venereology; hematology and hemotherapy; aerospace medicine; Family and community medicine; Internal Medicine; Intensive medicine; Preventive medicine and public health; Underwater and hyperbaric medicine; Emergency medicine and emergencies in operations (MUE); Neurosurgery; Pneumology; Obstetrics and Gynecology; Ophthalmology; Medical Oncology; Radiation Oncology; Otorhinolaryngology; Pediatrics; Psychiatry; Radiodiagnosis; Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation; o Orthopedic surgery and traumatology.

For medical access no specialty who aspire to acquire career military status, the Ministry of Defense requests admission for training in Aerospace Medicine; Preventive medicine and public health; Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine; oPhysical Medicine and Rehabilitation; Family and Community Medicine; o Emergency Medicine and Emergencies in Operations. All candidates must be in possession or able to possess a bachelor’s or graduate degree in Medicine.

Access as a complement military

On the other hand, the department of Margarita Robles Defense has made available to doctors a place to train in the specialty of Underwater and Hyperbaric Medicine and access the Army as military complement. Complementary soldiers are professional officers with a degree in Medicine, who have a temporary service relationship. As a complement officer, applicants enter as an ensign and can be promoted to lieutenant and captain.

Likewise, it has opened an internal promotion process for Nursing professionals who are part of the Nursing Officials Scale. Finally, this Saturday’s BOE also includes the stabilization of the Defense Hospital Network of two specialists in Ophthalmology who assume the condition of permanent statutory personnel.