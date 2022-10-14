Process for Venezuelans | USCIS

Warning: Additional information about this process will be available on this page in the coming days.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a new safe and legal way for eligible Venezuelans who have sponsors to travel by air to the United States to reside in this country, and request employment authorization.

To be eligible, Venezuelans must:

have a sponsor in the United States who provides financial sponsorship and other support;

pass rigorous national security and public safety biometric and biographical checks and investigations; Y

complete vaccination requirements and other public health requirements.

Venezuelans are not eligible if:

have been ordered removed from the United States within the past five years;

have crossed the US border without authorization between ports of entry after the date of this announcement;

have entered Mexico or Panama irregularly after the date of this announcement, or are a permanent resident or dual citizen of any country other than Venezuela, or currently have refugee status in any other country; either

has not completed vaccinations and other public health requirements.

