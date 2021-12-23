Procure Space ETF adds 8 new companies to the fund

A dedicated pure-play space ETF that offers investors exposure to growth in this sector has announced its half-yearly rebalancing and replenishment. The news brings eight new companies into the ETF, seven of which went public through SPAC mergers.

What happened

The Proxy Space ETFs (NASDAQ: UFO) announced that it has added eight new names to the space-themed ETF.

The new companies added to the fund are:

Arqit Quantum: the cybersecurity company Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) provides cyber threat encryption services; the company uses linked satellites to protect networked devices on Earth.

Astra Space: a SPAC deal in February made it Astra Space Inc (NASDAQ: ASTR) the first publicly traded space launch company. Astra designs and manufactures launch vehicles; it reached commercial orbit in November, becoming one of only four privately funded companies to reach orbit. Additionally, Astra reached orbit faster than rival company SpaceX.

BlackSky Technology: the satellite company BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) uses artificial intelligence and machine learning on its satellites to observe the Earth.

Momentus: the space company Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS) intends to be a last-mile delivery provider for space; the company operates in the field of transport, satellites and orbital services for space partners.

Mynaric: the laser-based communications company Mynaric ADS (NASDAQ: MYNA) went public in November through a traditional IPO; the company helps provide long-distance transmissions between moving objects.

Redwire: the space infrastructure company Redwire Corp (NYSE: RDW) has over 50 years of experience in space flight and over 150 accomplished missions. The company’s services make it possible to carry out almost all space missions, including all US missions to Mars, missions to Pluto and landings on various asteroids; the company also operates in the 3D printing market, printing tools in space.

Rocket Lab: the space launch company Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) is the second most used orbital missile company in the United States, second only to SpaceX; the company completed several launches into space and aided its partners in the implementation of the satellites.

Spire Global: the satellite company Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) uses data and analytics to provide advanced monitoring to sectors such as maritime, aviation and meteorological services.

Because it is important

All eight companies added to the fund went public in the last six months; Mynaric went public via traditional IPO while the other seven completed SPAC mergers.

The Procure Space ETF waits for companies to complete their SPAC mergers before adding them to the ETF.

“The rise in stock prices by space-related companies indicates that investors are ready to take the space economy seriously,” he said. Andrew Chanin, the CEO and co-founder of ProcureAM.

The Procure Space ETF was launched in April 2019 and has generated over $ 100 million in assets under management.

“We are thrilled that as the space economy grows and evolves, we can continue to expand UFO’s pure-play exposure to the most cutting-edge technologies across the space industry.”

The UFO ETF is up 4% year to date and has grown 11% since inception.

In March 2021, rival company Ark Invest also launched an ETF on space: theArk Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS: ARKX) is an actively managed ETF focused on space-related companies; ARKX, which is down 2.2% since inception and has nearly $ 500 million in assets under management.

Please note: the author has long positions on RDW and RKLB stocks

Photo by Niketh Vellanki on Unsplash