Prodigy actor, from the Neapolitan hinterland to the film with Angelina Jolie – La Voce di New York

From the theatrical academy of Castellammare di Stabia to the international set with Angelina Jolie. Alessandro D’Antuono, the thirteen year old from Sant’Antonio Abate, in the province of Naples, has been selected for the new film “Without Blood”, inspired by a story by Baricco that will see Jolie working in Rome as a director.

For Alessandro it is certainly not the first time. Obviously not as important as the work that awaits him in the capital. The boy’s curriculum includes extras and starring roles in four different films, ranging from the direction of Alessandro Siani to that of Jonathan Nossiter and Sidney Sibilia.

He moved his first steps into the world of cinema when he was only five years old, moved by an uncommon passion for acting. Now comes the first great opportunity to be known and appreciated in Hollywood thanks to the opportunity given by one of the most loved and appreciated stars in the world of cinema.

The news of the new, important engagement obviously made happy those who, for years, have been following Alessandro’s artistic training: the professors of the “La Ribalta” Theater in Castellammare di Stabia. “We want to share this great emotion with everyone. In July Alessandro will be among the protagonists of an American film directed by Angelina Jolie ”, they write enthusiastically.

Even the mayor of Sant’Antonio Abate, Ilaria Abagnale, writes on the facebook page: “The American actress Angelina Jolie has selected the little Abatese actor Alessandro D’Antuono for the new film” Without Blood “which will see her engaged in Rome in as a director. It’s wonderful! congratulations to Alessandro and a strong good luck for this American production, in which we can’t wait to see you appear on the big screens and feel proud of a talent of our beloved Sant’Antonio Abate, to whom we wish a future of success and increasingly important roles! Bravo, bravo, bravo! “.

The film based on Baricco’s international bestseller “Senza Sangue” (“Without Blood” in the title of the English film) deals with the trauma caused by conflicts.

The protagonists are Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir, both already nominated for an Oscar, flanked by a stellar cast.

“I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a special story to the big screen,” said Angelina Jolie. “I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at the war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after having undergone a trauma, loss or injustice, ”added the diva.

The plot analyzes in depth many issues related to conflicts by exploring wounds, traumas but also ways to heal.