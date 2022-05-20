Prodigy’s Estate announces posthumous album as latest rapper’s solo catalog returns to streaming

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

A posthumous debut album from the late great Prodigy is coming in 2022. According to billboardthe domain of the legend of Mobb Deep is preparing The Hegelian dialectic: the book of the heroine for a second-quarter release, with lead single “You Will See” arriving June 10.

The project follows that of 2017 Hegelian Dialectic (The Apocalypse) – which dropped just six months before Prodigy’s death – and will be followed by a third installment, The book of the deadin 2023. There is also a new Mobb Deep album produced by Havoc in the works.

“We are extremely grateful to all of the fans for understanding the circumstances that our family had to professionally control at a time of grief, and for the kind words of encouragement we received from many of you,” said a representative of Prodigy’s estate. “We also want to thank the community of Hip Hop artists who have come together to help us put together Prodigy’s latest projects. The music belongs to all of you.

The announcement coincides with other welcome news as Prodigy’s solo catalog made its long-awaited return to streaming services on Friday, May 20.

The Queens MC discography had not been available since 2019 due to “legal disputes between the estate, which is run by the late artist’s family, and former associates of the artist”. Only 2007 The return of the Mac (produced by The Alchemist) and its Product of the 80s collaboration with Big Twins & Un Pacino were available.

But thanks to his estate striking a new management deal with NorthStar Group’s L. Londell McMillan and a distribution deal with Warner Music Group’s ADA, Prodigy’s entire solo catalog is back on streaming, including his 2000 debut. . HNIC and its two suites, 2012 Johnson’s bumpy album and his 2013 collaboration with The Alchemist, Albert Einstein.

“In life and death, Prodigy’s impact on culture and music remains transcendent,” McMillan said of the deal. “It is an honor to work with the estate of my friend Prodigy, and others who knew and loved Prodigy, as we protect his legacy and bring his catalog back to the global marketplace. Much more to come.”

ADA President Cat Kreidich added, “Prodigy is a one-of-a-kind rapper. It’s hard to put into words the impact he had on the world – his sound completely changed the game and influenced so many who followed him. His legacy will live forever through his music and we are grateful that his estate has entrusted ADA with bringing his iconic catalog back to where it belongs – with his fans.

Prodigy (real name Albert Johnson) died in June 2017 after accidentally choking on an egg while receiving hospital treatment for sickle cell anemia. Early reports suggested he died of complications from the disease, which he had battled since birth. He was only 42 years old.

Following his death, tributes poured in from the rap world, with everyone from Eminem and Kendrick Lamar to Nas and Nicki Minaj mourning the Mobb Deep giant. Last December, it was announced that Prodigy was being honored with his own street in his native Queensbridge, New York.

