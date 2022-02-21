Producciones Mirmidón goes on to represent Cuban singer-songwriter Carlos Varela exclusively for Spain

02/17/2022 – NoticiasClave.net

The Cuban singer-songwriter Charles Varelacreator of songs like ‘Tan Joven y Tan Viejo’, together with Joaquín Sabina, has come to Spain for the signing Myrmidon Productions.

Varela is known by the Spanish public for his live shows and tours around the country, such as the one he did in 1995 with Sabina. That year he received the Ondas Award as Latin Revelation Artist for his album ‘Como los pezes’.

In 2004, the Cuban musician toured with the American Jackson Browne through different European countries.

That same year, 2004, the Mexican director Alejandro Gonzales Iñarritu chose the song ‘Una voz’ for his short film ‘The Hire – Powder keg’. This theme was also selected by the North American director Tony Scott for the final scene of the film ‘Mano on Fire’, starring Denzel Washington, Christopher Walken, Marc Anthony and Dakota Fanning.

The ballad ‘A word’ became Varela’s most covered song and was translated into a dozen languages, being performed by musicians of various nationalities.

Carlos Varela’s songs have been performed by Jackson Browne, Joaquín Sabina, Joan Manuel Serrat, Ana Belén, Miguel Bosé, Rufus Wainwright, Ana Torroja, Luis Enrique, Pablo Milanés, among others.

In 2014, he received his Ph.D. honorary cause from Queen’s University, located in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. In 2015, HBO released the documentary ‘The Poet of Havana’, about his life and work, narrated by Benicio del Toro.