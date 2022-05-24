Producer of “Aquaman” declares lack of chemistry between Amber Heard and Jason Momoa

Kate Moss will be brought to the stand by Heard’s defense 2:01

(CNN) — The head of DC Films and producer of “Aquaman” stated that the creative team had doubts about the role of Amber Heard in the sequel to the film due to the lack of chemistry with co-star Jason Momoa.



A statement recorded in March by Walter Hamada, president of DC Films, a division of Warner Bros, was played on Tuesday at the libel trial between Heard and her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. Hamada testified that “Aquaman” was the company’s highest-grossing film. He claimed that the studio never planned to cast Heard as a co-star in “Aquaman 2” and that Heard’s role was not reduced in the upcoming film, titled “Aquaman the Lost Kingdom.”

“The size of the role of the film that she has was determined in the early development of the script, which would have happened in 2018, I would say. The participation of the character in the story was more or less what it was from the beginning,” Hamada stated in the declaration. “From the earliest stages of script development, the film was built around the character of Arthur and the character of Orm. Arthur is Jason Momoa and Orm is Patrick Wilson. They were always the co-stars of the film.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she wrote that the actor says defamed him and allegedly caused him to lose jobs. Heard countersued Depp for $100 million, claiming that statements by her lawyer calling her allegations of abuse by Depp “hoax” defame her and have cost her jobs.

Heard stated that she believes her role in “Aquaman 2” was reduced and that she had to fight to even be in the film, which is in post-production and is slated for release in 2023. (Both CNN and Warner Bros. are part of Warner Bros. Bros. Discovery).

But Hamada testified in his statement that Heard’s role in a possible sequel was discussed after the filming of “Aquaman.”

“I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of work to get to that point and that it would be better to change the cast, find someone to have better, more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move on that way,” Hamada stated.

Hamada testified that the pair seemed to have good chemistry in “Aquaman,” but that the film relied on “post-production magic,” including editing, sound design and music, to help “manufacture” their chemistry.

“It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. And the chemistry wasn’t there,” Hamada said in the statement. “A good editor and a good filmmaker can pick the right shots and pick the right moments and put the scenes together with the score. The music in the scene makes a big difference.”

Hamada also testified that Heard’s role in the film and her ability to renegotiate her salary were not affected by her involvement in the dispute with Depp, or by statements made by Depp’s representatives.

Heard’s attorneys conclude filing

Heard’s attorneys concluded the presentation of testimony Tuesday.

Heard testified for five days this month. Witnesses on her side have included actress Ellen Barkin, whose recorded testimony was played for jurors last week. Barkin stated that while she was in a sexual relationship with Depp in the 1990s, she once saw the actor throw a bottle of wine against a wall during an altercation.

A motion to drop Heard’s counterclaims against Depp was denied on Tuesday.

Depp’s team is expected to continue to present rebuttal witnesses on Wednesday, which could include Kate Moss, Depp’s ex-girlfriend.

Closing arguments are expected to be presented this Friday.