Producer of Silvia Pinal’s play knew about her state of health, we have the audios!

Great stir and outrage continues to cause the premiere of the play Little Red Riding Hood, what’s up with your grandmother!, since last May 8, where we saw the first actress, Mrs. Silvia Pineal, at 91 years old, appearing with some difficulty. And it is that on May 11 she would present her to the press, but unfortunately, the actress suffered low blood pressure. Although producer Ivan Cochegrus, assured that everything was through the media, we have some audios where it is heard that he knew of the poor condition of the first actress and still insisted on continuing with the show. We spoke with a worker of the actress, who told us what conditions Doña Silvia is in:

-What happened on the day of the performance (May 11)?

“After the note that you published last Tuesday, both the producer Iván Cochegrus and Luis Enrique, Doña Silvia’s son, spoke with the lady and asked her to make her want so that on the day of the premiere, everyone would see her well and so deny the press.

-Then what happened?

“Obviously this was what caused Doña Silvia tremendous stress, because they pressured her to learn her dialogues well and, obviously, minutes before going on stage her pressure was raised to the maximum and the doctor told them that she could not go out. like this on stage”.

-How much pressure did you have?

“I had 180/100, when the normal parameter is 120/80. It is even unfair that the producer went out to say in interviews that everything was due to the notes and comments from the press, lie! It was because he and Luis Enrique put a lot of pressure on her; They know that the reality is different.

-What are you talking about?

“They knew that Doña Silvia was not in good health and still forced her to perform, although in the end it was no longer possible.”

-Why do you say that they knew that Doña Silvia was not well?

“Because I have some audios that he gave them, where Iván says that the lady is very successful and that with the scandals that are unleashing, the work will be a success; Mrs. Silvia’s health is worth more to her, because in these audios it is confirmed that Iván knew that Mrs. Silvia suffers from hallucinations and does not sleep well.

– Hallucinations?

“That’s how it is; Apparently, Doña Silvia says that she sees her mother and her grandmother, who have already passed away, and that she talks with them; it is something alarming and sad, and worse that they leave her health in the hands of this guy ”.

-Because what you say?

“Because it is Iván who tells Doña Silvia’s nurses what they should administer to her.”

-Really?

“Yes, Iván asks the nurses to give her certain medications so that Doña Silvia does not get out of control, and insists that they put a patch on her to keep her awake.”

-Doña Silvia’s children know this?

“Well, Luis Enrique surely does know, but he only cares about the money, he is never aware of his mother, it is not even to carry her and move her to the wheelchair; he goes out to deny with words, but not with actions. And Pasquel I don’t think she knows, because she doesn’t have a good relationship with Iván, but I hope that now that she hears in her own voice what this man is doing with her mother, she will take matters into her own hands, because Iván is making an attempt on Mrs. Silvia; Iván is a fichita”.

-But Sylvia Pasquel defends her brother…

“Yes, he even appeared a day later crying and saying that they should not crucify his brother like that, that his mother is the one who asks to work, but the reality is that he cried helplessly, because he knows that Luis Enrique moves everything as he pleases and that he has always lived at the expense of his mother… but time to time”.

-Do you have something against Luis Enrique?

“No, but I realize the injustice and that he is not a good son; There is a saying that says: ‘If you don’t give to your father or mother, don’t take away either’, but he doesn’t apply it, he says that his mother works to distract herself, but in reality it is to continue getting money from her; why not take her to travel, to eat in good places, so that she appreciates good shows, she deserves to enjoy life and so she would surely be distracted too”.

Will Doña Silvia return to work?

“Most likely, yes, because Iván insisted that she be the one to tour with the work throughout the country, because that is what is going to leave a lot of money and I have no doubt that one of these days they will release a video where Mrs. Silvia says that she is happy and that she asked to work, because I know that is what they want to do”, she concluded.

On the other hand, last Sunday, May 15, Doña Silvia Pinal came to the theater and did give a performance. After on May 11, Mrs. Silvia Pinal could not give the performance because her pressure increased, this past Sunday, May 15, the first actress did show up to give the one in the afternoon, although she arrived late to the theater and the play did not start until 1:40 pm Fortunately, unlike the day of her debut, doña Silvia seemed more lucid, but he again had lapses in which he slurred his words and forgot his lines.