Producers of Kim Kardashian’s ‘The System’ deny claims that surviving victims of Kevin Keith murders haven’t been contacted

Kim Kardashian podcast producers have denied claims by two surviving victims of Kevin Keith’s murders that they were not contacted before the release of his first episode of ‘The System’, a new series highlighting advocacy for criminal justice reform.

Keith was arrested in February 1994 in Ohio for the murders of Marichell Chatman, her daughter Marchae and Linda Chatman.

He was convicted of three counts of aggravated murder despite no physical evidence linking him to the crime and has been in prison for 28 years.

Marichell’s cousins, Quanita and Quentin Reeves, were four and six when they were injured in the shooting. They told the Daily Mail that the reality TV star never reached out to hear their side of the story before releasing her podcast.

KIM KARDASHIAN LAUNCHES “THE SYSTEM” TRUE CRIME PODCAST

“The production team of ‘The System’ has made several attempts to contact the Reeves siblings,” Tenderfoot TV and Big City TV said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “At the time, they decided not to share their story and asked that we no longer contact them.

“We respected their decision and gave them privacy. If they reconsidered, we invite them to sit down for the podcast anytime.”

KANYE WEST ADDRESSES ‘WHITE LIVES MATTER’ T-SHIRT FLAP, WHY HE’S PRO-LIFE AND MORE ON ‘TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT’

Kardashian narrates the eight-episode series, which delves into the investigation surrounding Keith’s conviction and his involvement in helping his family prove he was wrongfully accused.

“I’m really hopeful for this podcast, just to get your story out there, because I think it’s so important for people to understand that…our system is so screwed up,” Kardashian said in a chat with Keith in the first episode, according to Variety.

Quentin told the publication that he and his sister saw the murders with their own eyes and claimed Keith was at fault.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

“You don’t forget something like that. I don’t care what Kim Kardashian says,” he said. “Why doesn’t Kim Kardashian come here to Ohio? She doesn’t want to hear from us.

“She wants him out so she looks better…that’s the truth.”

Keith was on death row, but Ohio Governor Ted Strickland commuted his death sentence in 2014 when he cited “legitimate questions” about the evidence used to convict the inmate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The case is clearly one in which a full and fair analysis of all unanswered issues should be considered by a court,” Strickland said. “Under these circumstances, I cannot allow Mr Keith to be executed.”