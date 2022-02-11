producers update on sequel with Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal

Thanks to the modest success at the international box office of The Accountantthe film’s production had already announced plans to produce a sequel to the film with Ben Affleck hero. Now, new updates arrive on the matter from the producers themselves talking about the script and the shooting date of the new film.

In the course of an interview granted to ScreenRant, producer Mark Williams provided an update about the sequel to The Accountant which should see – in addition to the return of Affleck – also that of director Gavin O’Connor. “The news that I can give you at the moment is that we are working on it. We are currently working on the script and I have very good hopes that everything will proceed and move forward as we have planned. We are very excited about this film and hope to see it come out soon“.

To confirm the sequel to The Accountant it was the same director, Gavin O’Connor, who again directed Affleck in Go back to winning. The director had also confirmed the return of Jon Bernthal. Not just a sequel, though: O’Connor’s plans also include a third film. The director revealed that he plans to make a third chapter described as a buddy movie focusing on the relationship between the two brothers: “I’ve always wanted to do it because already in the two we will integrate his brother into the story. So there will be more screen time for Bernthal in the sequel. And then the third film will be Rain Man on steroids, with the strange pair of the two brothers. The third will be a buddy movie“.

In The Accountant, Ben Affleck plays the role of a real math marvel who puts his extraordinary skills at the service of criminal organizations. However, when he is hired by a robotics company for a new position, the truth about his accounts begins to come out. For more information, we leave you to the review of The Accountant.