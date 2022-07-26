Producing actresses balance the scales in Hollywood; seek to highlight feminine optics

Mexico City, July 26, 2022. Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Elle Fanning, Rose Byrne, Frances McDormand and Dakota Johnson are some

Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Chastain, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Elle Fanning, Rose Byrne, Frances McDormand and Dakota Johnson have in common that they are renowned actresses, who have built their careers based on their talent and perseverance in front of the screen, and that today also prove their worth as producers.

And in this facet, they explained in separate interviews, they have fought to give space to the feminine perspective and the power of their gender in an industry dominated and forged in masculine and even macho criteria.

In addition, they have proven successful at the box office and have gradually gained attention from investors.

“When I decided to produce, my first mission was to look for stories of women, with women and with a women’s point of view,” says Jessica Chastain, who has had a dozen productions, the most recent being the one that gave her the Oscar for Best Actress. , Tammy Faye’s eyes.

“And I think I’ve done it. They have been small and medium steps, and I want to reach the very, very big ones, but I feel very satisfied to generate jobs for women and minorities and give voice to those who previously did not have one. I feel like an amplifier, a highlighter of thoughts, of voices, of ideas”.

In these two areas, according to the specialized portal IMDB, the films in which Chastain has served as producer have raised more than 51 million dollars, with An Unexpected Refuge being the most profitable, with more than 26 million worldwide, and followed by The 355, with almost 18 million.

In addition to them, Lena Dunham, Angelina Jolie, Olivia Wilde, Margot Robbie, Rosamund Pike and Kerry Washington are among the ladies who have been able to launch movies or television series through their companies or their business strategies.

“It is a fact that the industry has changed, and that the options have generated more diversity and inclusion. I became very interested in production since I realized that it was a role where one could exercise a right, an opinion. I started producing late (in 2017) and I should have done it 20 years ago. I think that if I had done it, I would have requested that many ideas in which I contributed in several films, one of them (in the saga) of Halloween, be put my credit or at least my contribution Being a producer I would have more rights, more voice, more vote, ”says Jamie Lee Curtis, whose box office as a producer in the franchise registers 386 million dollars.

Dakota Johnson, who has just released Cha Cha Real Smooth, the film that won at Sundance as the audience’s favorite, he produced it with his company, Tea Times Pictures, and has two series to premiere in a few months, including slipand the films daddio Y The end of getting lost. The first was sold to Apple TV+ for $15 million.

“Whether with the independent industry or with the studios, usually the perception of the managers was what counted and they were mostly men. His point of view is always very respectable, but what about women? That is why it has been a strong impulse to think that if we women produce, we will tell stories that are more related to us, to our reality, to our society, to our context, and I believe that it is an important advance to achieve equality in the industry”, says Dakota Johnson, daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson.

Margot Robbie, who has positioned herself as one of the most prolific young producers, registers in this area more than 275 million box office with the five films she has produced, being Birds of prey Y The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn the one that adds more than 200, and I, Tonya the one that follows him on his list with 53. Now rolling Barbiewhich also stars.

thenumbers.com, stars like Reese Witherspoon, Angelina Jolie and Sandra Bullock are among the most outstanding in their acting and production facets, since with the work they have done behind the cameras they exceed 400 million dollars, each, in earnings for their respective movies.

Text: Juan Carlos García / Reforma Agency