“Producing more in Africa to vaccinate 70%”. Putin and Xi insist: recognize our serums

Vaccinating the largest possible number of the world population is the primary objective of the major against the pandemic, gathered in the G20 in Rome. On the table, however, each of the countries places its own requests even if all agree on the need, advocated by the WHO, to vaccinate 40% of the population by the year and 70% in 2022.

This is the point underlined in particular by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, in the introductory speech, shared by all the leaders: «The pandemic is not over and there are shocking disparities in the global distribution of vaccines. In high-income countries, over 70% of the population has received at least one dose, in poorer ones this percentage drops to around 3%. These are morally unacceptable differences, and undermine global recovery – Draghi underlined – We are very close to reaching the WHO goal of vaccinating 40% of the global population by the end of 2021. Now we must do everything possible to reach 70. % by mid-2022. We must also continue to invest in research, eliminate trade barriers, affecting anti Covid-19 vaccines, improve predictability in their delivery. And we need to strengthen global supply chains while increasing production capacity locally and regionally. About 2 years after the start of the pandemic – he concluded – we can finally look to the future with more optimism. Successful vaccination campaigns and coordinated actions by governments and central banks have allowed the recovery of the global economy ”.

And if on the one hand President Emmanuel Macron highlighted France’s commitment to donating “67 million doses to vulnerable countries, by mid-2022 we will reach 120 million”, on the other hand there was great expectation for the interventions of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The first asked via videoconference for a quick solution for the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates, in a clear reference to Sputnik V, not yet approved in the EU and the US, while the WHO must speed up the decision-making process on vaccine safety: ” As the virus continues to mutate, we need to develop mechanisms to promptly and systematically update vaccines ”. President Xi Jinping, on the other hand, called for making global development “more equitable, effective and inclusive, to ensure that no country is left behind”, and in a video link he recalled that China has provided 1.6 billion doses of vaccine to more than one hundred countries and international organizations and that this year will give a total of 2 billion doses to the rest of the world, while joint production of vaccines has started in 16 countries. Also in this case, the equal treatment of the different vaccines and mutual recognition in accordance with the WHO authorization is requested: “The formation of exclusive blocks or even the definition of ideological lines will cause divisions and more obstacles to scientific and technological innovation “, he added. Finally Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director general, reiterated that «vaccination equality is not charity, but it is in everyone’s interest. We ask those countries that have promised to donate vaccines to keep their commitment, as urgently as possible “